Jack Draper's victory over Felix Auger-Aliassime at the Cincinnati Open was marred by one of the most controversial match-point decisions in tennis history. The British number one came from behind to beat the Canadian 5-7, 6-4,6-4 despite his opponent arguing that the final point of their last 16 match should not have stood.

The decisive point of the contest saw the ball hit the frame of Draper's racket before rolling onto the ground. That should have been enough for Auger-Aliassime to take the point and remain in the match. However, umpire Gregory Allensworth didn't notice what had happened and so when the ball looped onto - and over - the net cord, Draper was awarded both the point and the match.

Auger-Aliassime was left dumbfounded by the decision of the umpire. The crowd chanted for the point to be replayed as both players engaged in a lengthy discussion with the official, but Draper was unwilling to give up the point without confirmation that the call was incorrect.

"I might look like an idiot now because people say I’m not being fair, but I was looking at him [Auger-Aliassime]," Draper told Allensworth.

Video Evidence Shows That Auger-Aliassime's Argument Was Correct

Instant replay was not available at courtside in Ohio

The match supervisor was subsequently called, but with no video replays available to the officials, there were no grounds to overturn the call, and the umpire's decision stood.

"I just have to call it how I saw it. If I had a doubt, I would tell you, but listen, we can go back and look at it after the match and if I see I’m wrong, I’ll admit it to you. But for now, I can’t go back and look at it," said Allensworth, per Sky Sports.

The Canadian was visibly confounded by the decision that had gone against him, but he eventually conceded defeat, although replays showed that the world number 19 was correct. Following the match, Draper insisted he would've happily replayed the point, but was unsure himself as to what had happened.

"I serve-volleyed, he hit an amazing pass at my feet. I was shocked at the pass, I was too busy looking at him. I didn't see what happened. I looked at the umpire straight away to see if he called a double bounce or not.

"As a player, I'm trying to focus on what I'm doing - I can't make that call. I said when the supervisor came on that if you said it was a double bounce and he saw it clearly, I would have 100 percent replayed the point.

"The amount of times in the last 12 months where I've had to do the right thing sometimes... we've had a long battle out here and it would be ultra-unfair on Felix if the match was won in that kind of way. I couldn't make that call myself."

The match was Auger-Aliassime's second of the day, having beaten seventh seed Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-1 earlier in the day as their match was delayed by rain, but he showed no signs of tiredness as he broke his opponent in the 12th game to claim the first set.

But that was the only break point that the Canadian would have during the match as Draper rallied in the second and third sets to claim victory.

The Brit previously beat Stefanos Tsitsipas to set up the last 16 match with Auger-Aliassime, and the Greek took to social media following the match point controversy, saying "oh my". He then added, "I don't think I have ever seen a shot like this."

Draper will play world number 16 Holger Rune in the next round as he seeks his second career title, following his victory in the 2024 BOSS Open in Stuttgart. Rune also had to come from behind to advance to the quarter-finals, beating France's Gaël Monfils 3-6, 6-3, 6-4.