Highlights Jack Gohlke led Oakland to victory over Kentucky with impressive three-point shooting.

Gohlke lacks the size and defense needed to excel in the NBA, unlike past Division III players.

Gohlke's offensive skills, while impressive in college, may not translate well to NBA competition.

Jack Gohlke took America by storm when he and his 14th-seeded Oakland University Golden Grizzlies beat the Kentucky Wildcats in the first round of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Kentucky is a powerhouse that churns out NBA talent more than anyone. Oakland, despite being led by the same coach for 40 years, has only won a single March Madness game and has had only five players ever make an NBA appearance, for a grand total of 6,192 minutes. For comparison, that's 318 minutes less than LeBron James played in his first two seasons in the league.

Oakland University Players With NBA Experience Player Seasons GP PPG Rawle Marshall 2005-2007 63 2.7 Keith Benson 2011-12 3 0.0 Kay Felder 2016-18 58 3.8 Kendrick Nunn 2019-23 193 12.1 Jamal Cain (active) 2022-24 37 5.1

And yet, David beat Goliath. Gohlke and the Grizzlies defeated the Wildcats, 80-76. They went on to fall to North Carolina State in the second round, but the legend surrounding Gohlke and the Grizzlies had already been swept across social media.

Gohlke went 10-for-20 from three en route to 32 points (he made two free throws) to torch Kentucky, and highlights of his shots went viral, prompting some to suggest that he might get a chance on the NBA's stage.

Gohlke Is a College Legend, But the NBA Isn't For Him

Gohlke lacks the physicality, size, speed, and defense to make it in the NBA

Gohlke went out against the Wildcats and did what he does best: shoot some threes. He looks like the kind of guy who absolutely torches people in runs at the local YMCA before complaining about his boss, but on Thursday night, he beat the best college program in America.

This brought up an interesting question: can a 24-year-old graduate student who transferred from a Division II Bible college and currently plays for a commuter school in suburban Detroit make the NBA? Can he get get drafted?

Shooting threes and making them, that's just what Duncan Robinson does for the Miami Heat, right? And much like Gohlke, Robinson originally played for Division III Williams College before transferring to the University of Michigan and going undrafted before landing as a solid role player on the Heat.

Gohlke can do all that, especially since all he does is shoot threes. At least, that's what social media will have you believe.

Now, it's worth noting that the crew at GIVEMESPORT are noted fans of Oakland. This isn't meant to put down the small school. Every ounce of praise Greg Kampe and Gohlke have received has been well-earned, but there is a big gap between the talent levels in the NBA and the talent levels in college.

When we take our black-and-gold colored goggles off, it's very easy to see that Gohlke is not the next Duncan Robinson.

Just Not Big, Fast, or Strong Enough

Gohlke is 6-3, compared to Robinson, who is 6-7

To make it in the NBA, even as a shooting specialist, you have to be solid on defense. There is no room for error: the player you are guarding was likely the best player on every single team they ever played for up until they made it to the greatest league in the world, and even in college, Gohlke does not have the tools to be a positive defender.

Fortunately, dreams aren't being crushed. Gohlke will readily admit that the NBA is not for him.

"I know [Kentucky] has draft picks, and I know I'm not going to the NBA, but I know that on any given night I can compete with those types of guys and the team can compete against those types of guys. And that's why I was so confident going into it."

Against the NC State Wolfpack, Gohlke, when swarmed, looked unable to put the ball on the court. On defense, the Grizzlies did their best to hide him behind more talented players. He was touted for only taking eight two-point shots all season, but at the NBA level, his unwillingness and inability to create for himself would be severely detrimental.

In the NCAA Tournament, Gohlke was able to get open, or at least hit shots with people in his face. In the NBA, his would-be shot blockers jump higher and are bigger to begin with, which means he will need to create more space for himself. To add to the mountain, NBA defenders are much faster, so getting open will be near impossible.

In college, Duncan Robinson was a solid defender. That hasn't really translated to the NBA for all the reasons mentioned above, but their impact on Gohlke would be magnified.

Gohlke and Robinson's Defensive Stats - Final Year of College Category Gohlke Robinson DWS 1.0 1.9 DBPM -0/6 3.8 STL 0.7 0.7 BLK 0.1 0.4

At the NBA level, Gohlke won't be able to create space, won't be able to offer much of anything on offense aside from three-point shooting, and won't be able to keep up on defense. It's easy to say "Well Klay Thompson and Duncan Robinson don't have to put the ball on the floor," and while that is mostly true, it isn't true enough to be a compelling argument.

Robinson doesn't do much more than shoot because he isn't asked to. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler know that he can be prone to turn into a defensive liability with questionable self-creation skills, but at his core, he is a multi-level scorer whose driving ability means that players can't bite at his shot-fakes.

Oakland's Gohlke is an electric college basketball player, but his physical limitations mean he won't carve out a steady career in the NBA.