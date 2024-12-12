Summary Antony and Jack Grealish both moved to their respective Manchester clubs for big money.

Neither player has particularly lived up to expectations since their transfers.

Ahead of the Manchester derby, GIVEMESPORT have compared the statistics of both men since the start of the 2023/24 season.

This weekend will see the return of the Manchester derby as Pep Guardiola's out-of-form City take on Ruben Amorim's stumbling United on Sunday. A win will be crucial for both sets of players, as one set tries to get back to their usual standards, while the other looks to continue to adjust to their new manager's system.

Since Sir Alex Ferguson's retirement, the blue side of the city has dominated in almost all aspects: on the pitch, with their staff, and in particular with their recruitment. United have spent a lot of money on players who have not made the grade, while their noisy neighbours have a far better success rate when parting with their money.

That being said, the jury is still out on some of Guardiola's additions. One of those is Jack Grealish, who joined the club for an eye-watering £100 million. At the time, the playmaker was a star at Aston Villa and was seen as one of England's brightest talents. But has he lived up to expectations?

To answer that, GIVEMESPORT has compared Grealish's stats since the start of the 2023/24 season with Manchester United winger Antony, who has been a unanimous flop since arriving at Old Trafford for £85m in 2022. While the perception of the two may be different, the numbers suggest there is not much to separate them.

Finishing

Antony has outscored Grealish in recent times

Despite many suggesting that Antony is a bit of a one-trick pony when it comes to his attempts at finding the back of the net—cutting in and trying to bend it on his left foot—he has actually been far more of a goal threat than Grealish since the start of last season. The Brazilian has managed to find the net on one more occasion than the Englishman and has also been more willing to make efforts on goal.

Maybe this is because Guardiola encourages his players to take higher-quality chances, but if that were the case, you would think Grealish would find himself in better positions to score. Despite the fact he has better accuracy in terms of getting his shots on target, he actually has a worse conversion rate than the former Ajax star, which suggests that Grealish has to be more clinical when getting into goalscoring opportunities.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Both Antony and Grealish have scored one goal in Manchester derbies.

Grealish vs Antony - shooting Stat Grealish Antony Goals 3 4 Shot accuracy (%) 70.9% 35.69% Shots per game 1.13 1.69 Conversion rate (%) 4.2 5.78

Passing

Grealish is the more creative of the duo

Where Grealish does start to improve is in his creative ability. The former Villain does have more assists to his name, and it is no surprise, because he is far more effective in creating chances and playing the right passes. Since the beginning of the 2023/24 season, the 29-year-old has created 11 big chances to Antony's seven, while he has also been superior in his pass accuracy.

Again, rather unsurprisingly given City's style of play, it is Grealish who has completed more passes per 90, with more progressive ones too. If there is one area that Antony can hold his head high in, it's in his crossing, as he has just got the nod in that department—though how often do you see the defending Premier League champions swing crosses into the penalty area?

Grealish vs Antony - passing Stat Grealish Antony Assists 5 2 Big chances created 11 7 Key passes per game 1.71 0.82 Pass accuracy (%) 75.8 70.3 Passes per 90 41.52 30.6 Successful crosses (%) 5.7 7.1

Possession

The duo are closely matched in possession

Where the two actually are the closest, however, is in possession. Known for their flair and trying to take players on, the stats indicate that the wingers cause defenders a similar number of problems. While England's most expensive attacker has completed more successful dribbles, it is not all one-way traffic.

Antony has impressed more defensively, making more ball recoveries at the end of the pitch while actually losing the ball less frequently despite having a poorer dribbling rate. Grealish does take more touches inside the opposition penalty area, as you would expect given the way City set up in attack. He is also tackled less on a per-game basis, but this is by the smallest of margins.

Grealish vs Antony - possession Stat Grealish Antony Dribble Success (%) 60.4 43.6 Ball recoveries per 90 3.6 4.6 Possession lost per 90 13.2 12.4 Touches in opposition box per 90 7.5 4 Tackled per 90 3.8 3.9

Conclusion

Both men have failed to hit the heights expected of them

Overall, it is fair to argue that across all the different data, there actually isn't much to choose between the pair. Grealish's reputation has perhaps been helped by the fact that he has been part of one of the best teams ever seen in football, while Antony is part of one of the worst United have ever had.

Realistically, their chances of having a big impact in the upcoming derby are minimal as they have fallen down the pecking order. One would imagine it's the City star who has a better chance of having a say, as Antony doesn't fit in his new manager's system. However, they both have left a lot to be desired following their mega-money moves.

All statistics courtesy of Squawka and Sofascore - accurate as of 12/12/2024