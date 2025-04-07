Manchester City forward Jack Grealish was assaulted by a fan following Manchester City's 0-0 draw with rivals Manchester United, according to a new report. The England international was a second-half substitute, coming on for the last quarter of an hour at Old Trafford but failed to make an impact on proceedings.

However, Grealish was subject to a vile attack after the full-time whistle as he made his way down towards the tunnel. It has been confirmed that a man in his twenties was charged with the assault and is set to appear before Manchester magistrates in July regarding the offence.

Grealish 'Slapped' By Fan After Full-Time Whistle

The former Aston Villa man was beckoned over by the supporter before being hit

According to the Daily Mail, Grealish was said to have been beckoned over by the supporter as he walked off the pitch following the full-time whistle. The member of the Stretford End then allegedly hit the Three Lions star before subsequently being arrested. It is believed that Grealish was not seriously injured as a result of the incident.

Both clubs declined to comment on the matter, though Greater Manchester Police did confirm that an arrest had been made, with a spokesperson saying:

"'Alfie Holt, 20, of Haven Drive, Droylsden, has been charged with assault. He will appear at Manchester Magistrates Court. This charge relates to an incident which took place at Old Trafford yesterday"

The news of the assault comes just hours after Pep Guardiola slammed Manchester United fans for their derogatory chants directed at City star Phil Foden. Guardiola described the song as 'lacking class,' though he refused to blame the Red Devils for this, instead placing blame on the wider footballing culture.