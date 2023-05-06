Jack Grealish has had his fair share of critics during his football career.

His harshest critic has, without doubt, been Graeme Souness.

The Scotsman is not afraid to share his opinion and he has targeted Grealish on numerous occasions.

For example, at the start of the 2022/23 season, Souness said Grealish was 'not a great player' and accused him of taking too many touches.

Grealish has silenced his critics with a string of superb performances for Manchester City in recent weeks.

And he has now hit back at his doubters, including Souness, in a refreshingly honest interview with the Daily Mail.

When asked about the criticism he has received, Grealish responded: "Oh don’t. The way some of the TV pundits talk I can’t actually catch my breath sometimes. It’s as if they never played bad themselves.

"Graeme [Souness] was an unbelievable player. But he used to say I held on to the ball too long.

"I was like, 'Mate, I play for Aston Villa'. A lot of the time we didn’t have the ball so when we did the manager told me to keep it.

"It’s the same here. Everyone sees Pep as a tiki-taka manager, but before the Bayern Munich game away in the Champions League he said, 'You know what having balls is? It’s about being the one to keep the ball, to calm the game down'.

"So you do that and you get criticised. It’s tricky. When I was at Villa nobody had paid any money for me so it didn’t matter if I played bad. Also, 90 per cent of the games were not live on TV so people wouldn’t notice anyway.

"It is different now but I will be honest here — if I have played well I go back home and watch everything and listen to the commentary and what they say afterwards.

"If I play s***, I will not listen to a word they say."

Football fans have been praising Grealish for his honesty and you can view some reaction below...

Fans react

What next for Grealish and Man City?

Grealish has become a key figure under Pep Guardiola, having started in each of City's last 15 Premier League games.

The Englishman will look to keep that streak going when City host Leeds United on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens currently have a one-point lead and a game in hand over Arsenal at the top of the Premier League.