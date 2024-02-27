Highlights Jack Grealish hobbled off injured in Manchester City's FA Cup game against Luton due to an early knock.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne shone in the first half as they combined on three occasions to give Pep Guardiola's side a 3-0 lead before Jordan Clark notched a long-range effort.

Grealish's lack of playing time and injury woes raises concerns for Euro 2024 spot.

Jack Grealish hobbled off the field of play in the first half of Manchester City’s 3-2 win over Luton Town in the pair's FA Cup fifth round clash. With 39 minutes on the clock against the minnows of the Premier League, the 28-year-old made way for Jeremy Doku after beginning to move gingerly a couple of minutes earlier.

Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne combined on three different occasions for the visiting side in the first half, which left Luton with a mountain to climb with their hopes of progression slipping away minute by minute. On the 45-minute mark, Luton's Jordan Clark managed to pull a scorching effort out of nowhere to head into the break with a two-goal deficit - but City were in cruise control throughout the first half.

However, their impressive performance will be overshadowed by Grealish's injury. The Aston Villa graduate cut a sorry figure, looking overwhelmingly devastated, on the bench after his substitution with his head-on-hands moment with minutes being hard to come by of late. With a spot in Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2024 squad up for grabs, the feeling that his spot on the plane is slipping away from his grasp will be as real as ever as he picked up what seems to be a knock against Rob Edward’s side.

Grealish facing lack of game time

Concerns over Euro 2024 arise

Last season alone, the Birmingham-born gem started 41 games for his employers during their more-than-enjoyable treble-winning season, which included both the FA Cup and Champions League finals. In his side’s last three Premier League outings, the winger has not managed to make an appearance. In fact, in 2024, Grealish has just 16 domestic minutes to his name – with 13 coming against Burnley and just three against Everton.

Thanks to the star-studded nature of the reigning Premier League champions, being a nailed-on starter is an onerous task - one only achieved by the likes of Haaland, De Bruyne, Rodri and the like (when fit). Even then, Guardiola's willingness to chop and change means that becoming a regular feature is more than unlikely for the likes of Grealish.

In the 2023/24 campaign, he has started just 20 games, consisting of seven domestic starts. In fact, he last started from the off in a league game on 30 December against Sheffield United, when he was replaced by youngster Oscar Bobb seven minutes after the half-time break. Pre-Luton, Guardiola revealed Grealish, a 35-cap England international, would return to Manchester City's starting line-up on a more regular basis if and when improvements in performances are seen. The Spanish tactician said:

"He is the same player, he has the same manager, and the way we play has not changed," said Guardiola. It's just the way he has performed. That's the difference. I said from day one, we need him. He has a special quality for our team. But it depends on him. Hopefully he can do a good last three months."

Erling Haaland bags first half hat-trick

The Norwegian's first one away from Etihad Stadium for City

Interestingly, Haaland managed to chalk up his first non-Etihad Stadium hat-trick within 40 minutes in the FA Cup. A natural born goalscorer, the former Borussia Dortmund man has been a reliable source of goals since his arrival to English football - and with a shot at achieving multiple honours on the table once again, Guardiola and Co. will be relying on him to come up with the goods every once in a while.

Against Luton, it didn't take long for Haaland and De Bruyne to combine to give Pep Guardiola's well-drilled outfit an early lead. The magical duo in sky blue, finished by the Norwegian, managed to double their cushion just 15 minutes later. The visitors went route one on this occasion - but it resulted in the same outcome with Haaland rushing off to celebrate with his teammates. Haaland was then on hand to notch his third of the affair within 40 minutes - with De Bruyne, once again, the provider.

Haaland had no problem putting the game seemingly to bed in its early embers against the Bedfordshire-based outfit - and his telepathic partnership with De Bruyne continues to go from strength to strength. He grabbed another duo of strikes in the second half, though Bernardo Silva turned provider for his fifth of the evening.