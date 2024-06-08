Highlights Gareth Southgate chose to omit Jack Grealish from England's Euro 2024 squad, selecting Eberechi Eze and Anthony Gordon instead.

Eze outperforms Grealish and Gordon in shooting, making him the best choice in attacking situations.

Grealish excels in all-around gameplay stats compared to Eze and Gordon, which raises questions about his omission.

Despite an impressive cameo, which saw the Manchester City winger notch an assist against Bosnia in a pre-tournament friendly, Jack Grealish is one of the biggest omissions in Gareth Southgate's final 26-man England squad.

Curiously, with EURO 2024 in the immediate periphery, the Three Lions manager has ditched his old philosophy in favour of a refreshing new set of principles that hold youth and experimentation in higher regard than experience and tournament know-how.

Grealish was replaced by Eberechi Eze and Anthony Gordon, whilst Harry Maguire, James Maddison, Jarrad Branthwaite, James Trafford, Curtis Jones and Jarrell Quansah were the others to be placed on the provisional chopping block ahead of the Group C opener between England and Serbia on June 16.

Ultimately, only time will tell as to how successful a decision it was to leave Grealish at home, with the Three Lions among the favourites to win their first European Championships this summer. But by taking a look at his Premier League season stats compared to Eze and Gordon, an early hypothesis can be deliberated.

Shooting Stats

Eze is Southgate's strongest option when goals are needed

Jack Grealish vs Eberechi Eze vs Anthony Gordon Shooting (PL 2023-24) Statistic (Per 90) Jack Grealish Eberechi Eze Anthony Gordon Goals 0.3 0.5 0.4 Shots 0.9 2.4 1.8 Shooting Accuracy (%) 50 61.82 56.36 Conversion Rate (%) 30 20 20

As evidenced by Friday night's shock 1-0 loss to Iceland at Wembley Stadium, the tough can really get going for this England side at times. Although attack and midfield is supposedly where Southgate's best options lie, there will be moments when goals dry up. After the stellar season Eze had for Crystal Palace, though, he looks to be the best option between himself, Grealish, and Gordon should the Three Lions find themselves in troubled waters again.

In three of the four categories, the gliding, weaving, mercurial number 10 comes out on top, with the omitted Grealish coming dead last in all but conversion rate, which he - perhaps surprisingly - wins. Nevertheless, in shots and shooting accuracy, Eze is hardly comparable, with his Premier League tally last season of 11 goals helping the Eagles finish in the top half of the table for the first time in their topflight residency.

Notably, while Gordon has had his fair share of praise for his attacking prowess at Newcastle this season, he didn't prevail in any of the shooting categories.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In the 2023/24 Premier League season, Anthony Gordon scored and assisted a total of 21 times, which eclipses every season he had at Everton combined.

Team Play Stats

Grealish comes into his own when he's not relied upon to stat pad numbers

Jack Grealish vs Eberechi Eze vs Anthony Gordon - Team Play (PL 2023/24) Statistic (Per 90) Jack Grealish Eberechi Eze Anthony Gordon Assists 0.1 0.2 0.4 Chances Created 2.4 2.4 2.8 Passing Accuracy (%) 87.68 83.69 81.78 Long Pass Accuracy (%) 75 69.23 56.86 Crossing Accuracy (%) 25 32.71 27.03 Through Balls 0.3 0.4 0.3 Dribbling Success (%) 62.07 51.88 48.65 Aerial Duel Success (%) 50 33.33 33.33 Ground Duel Success (%) 61.74 50 50 Interceptions 0.6 0.5 0.3 Ball Recoveries 3.8 5.9 3.9

Winning six of the 11 categories evaluated above, Grealish seemingly comes into his own when his all-around gameplay is assessed. In particular, he has proven to be a far more accurate passer (both short and long), his aerial ability is far greater, and his dribbling success rate is much superior to his England rivals.

Also eclipsing Gordon and Eze in interceptions and ground duels, the Man City man thrives in all areas of the pitch. Sure, the fact he's hardly played under Pep Guardiola this season will play a part in Southgate's decision, but statistics are an objective way of comparing players who take up similar positions - and in this instance, it's evident that Grealish's exclusion might be the wrong choice.

Elsewhere, Gordon has created the most chances per match, and this also translates into an impressive record of 0.4 assists-per-90. Eze's only noteworthy victory comes in the form of his average of 5.9 ball recoveries per match, which is perhaps expected given he's more used to occupying the central areas.

Verdict

Grealish's omission could come back to haunt England

It must, of course, be reminded that the eye test still forms a vital part of the selection process. Grealish played just over 1,000 minutes of Premier League football last season, and Southgate has always prioritised club form in his meticulous examination of whom to pick in his England squads.

But sometimes it can be difficult to ignore the statistics, too. And with the only one omitted from the trio having won in a majority of the categories discussed within this article (seven out of 15), there is concrete evidence to suggest Grealish should be on next week's flight to Germany - as, instead, he pulls rank as one of the best players not to feature.

Moreover, Anthony Gordon's stats aren't nearly as comparable as Eze's and Grealish's, so it is perhaps the Newcastle forward who should have been excluded instead. While there are plenty of attacking players that make up the final 26-man squad, there may not be enough Grealish types, who have a greater say in the dirty work of crucial ties.