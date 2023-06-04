Footage has emerged of Jack Grealish and Ederson encouraging Manchester City teammate Julian Alvarez to celebrate their FA Cup win -and it is so wholesome to watch.

It was a glorious afternoon at Wembley for the blue side of Manchester, as Pep Guardiola’s side triumphed over rivals Manchester United.

Ilkay Gundogan got them off to a perfect start when he scored the fastest goal in FA Cup final history, smashing the ball past David de Gea inside 13 seconds.

City had a brief setback though when Grealish was penalised for a handball, with Bruno Fernandes stepping up to fire home the resultant penalty.

However, City took the lead again in the second period through Gundogan as the midfielder's shinned volley bounced past De Gea.

Ederson and Grealish try to coax Alvarez out of his shell

With the 2-1 scoreline remaining unchanged, there were jubilant scenes at full time as City celebrated completing a domestic double.

Players rushed onto the Wembley turf to join their teammates, before collecting the trophy up in the stands.

As they returned to the pitch with the silverware and posed for pictures though, footage captured goalkeeper Ederson encouraging Argentine striker Alvarez over to the trophy.

The 29-year-old was keen to get him involved, and although Alvarez pulled away in the fan-recorded video, broadcasted footage showed the goalkeeper bringing the young striker over to pose for photos later on.

Ederson then pushed him towards the City fans, with the World Cup winner needing some encouragement before endearing himself to the supporters.

The wholesome moment was an exact repeat of what happened when City lifted the Premier League trophy, with the Brazilian goalkeeper encouraging Alvarez then as well.

And it was not just Ederson who tried to get the young striker involved in the celebrations.

A video recorded inside the City dressing room by Grealish showed the 23-year-old taking a back seat in the celebrations.

Attempting to coax him out of his shell, the England winger yells “vamos” at him, before the seemingly shy striker shouts the same thing back.

Great to see the more senior players taking him under their wing in his first season in English football. Watch all the clips for yourselves below.

Videos: Ederson and Grealish get Alvarez involved in celebrations.

What next for Manchester City and Alvarez?

Saturday’s FA Cup final victory secured City’s second trophy of the season, but their attention will be turning to their final match of the campaign.

Guardiola’s side have the opportunity to secure a historic treble when they face Inter in the Champions League final on Saturday 10 June.

If they lift the trophy, Alvarez will have secured a league title, domestic and European cup, and a World Cup with Argentina all in the same campaign.

Not bad for a first season in English football...