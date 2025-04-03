Jack Grealish got on the scoresheet for the first time since December 2023 as Manchester City beat Leicester 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday evening. It's been a very tough season for the Englishman, who has struggled to replicate his best form throughout.

But, after a promising cameo in City's FA Cup triumph against Bournemouth on the weekend, he was named in the starting lineup for City's game against Leicester. And he repaid Pep Guardiola's faith as he found the back of the net inside two minutes, ending his 16 month goal drought.

City went on to win the game 2-0, with Omar Marmoush scoring their other goal. Grealish was given the Player of the Match award for his impressive display.

Jack Grealish Pays Emotional Tribute to Brother After Match

He was fighting back the tears

The goal was extra special for Grealish given the significance of the ocassion. The day marked the 25th anniversary of the passing of Grealish's brother, Keelan, who tragically died aged just nine months. The Man City star was just four years old at the time.

Grealish paid tribute to his brother in an emotional interview with Sky Sports after the match. He said: "I felt like I deserved to play tonight and I was just happy. It was a nice day because my little brother passed away 25 years ago today.

"So this day is always hard in the family. My mum and dad were here and I think this day is always difficult in the family so to score and to win is brilliant."

Grealish then took to social media after the game where he posted another emotional tribute to his brother. Alongside images of him looking up to the sky after scoring and his brother's headstone, Grealish wrote: "With me always especially this day that was for you Keelan."

Grealish Praised by Pep Guardiola After Man City 2-0 Leicester

He didn't know how significant the day was for him