Highlights Jack Grealish was reportedly devastated after being left out of England's final 26-man squad for the European Championship.

The Manchester City winger had a poor season, scoring just three goals for his club and falling out of favour under Pep Guardiola.

A rule set out by UEFA could still see the winger handed an unlikely late call-up to Southgate's squad.

A UEFA 'loophole' means Jack Grealish could still make it to the European Championship as part of England's 26-man squad. The Manchester City winger was reported to be devastated after being left out of Gareth Southgate's final squad for the tournament in Germany last week.

Grealish was one of seven players cut from the England manager's original 33-man provisional squad, with Curtis Jones, Harry Maguire, Jarell Quansah, James Trafford, Jarrad Branthwaite and James Maddison also missing out.

Former Aston Villa star Grealish enjoyed a brilliant 2022-23 campaign with Manchester City, playing a key role in their Treble triumph, but his level dipped this season and he contributed to just six goals in 36 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side.

Why Grealish Could Still Go to Euros

Loophole could see City star handed reprieve

The UEFA deadline for Southgate to confirm his final squad for the tournament was June 7 - a week before the tournament kicks off with Germany's game against Scotland in Munich - but Article 48 of UEFA's official tournament regulations says that players can be called up beyond that date if any of the other players in the squad become seriously injured or ill.

The UEFA rules state:

"Should listed players or goalkeepers become seriously injured or ill, they may only be substituted if both their team doctor and a doctor from the UEFA Medical Committee confirm that the injury or illness is sufficiently serious to prevent them from taking part in the final tournament."

Outfield players can be replaced up until a team's first match in the tournament, which, for England, is on June 16 against Serbia. Goalkeepers, meanwhile, can be replaced up until a team's second match in the tournament, which, for England, is against Denmark on June 20.

Related Predicting Man City Stars' Next Teams if the Club are Relegated Man City are still waiting to find out the results of their FFP charges - here are 11 star players who could depart if the club are relegated.

Clean Bill of Health for England

Luke Shaw trains with team

A call-up for Grealish now, though, sounds unlikely, with the Daily Mail citing reports that he is now on holiday in Dubai. All 26 of England's players took part in first-team training on Tuesday, including Luke Shaw, who was included in Southgate's final squad despite having not played a competitive match since February.

Shaw has been battling a hamstring problem in recent months and, when Southgate included the former Southampton defender in his provisional squad for the tournament in May, the England manager admitted that Shaw was a long shot to make the final squad.

However, Shaw has clearly made good progress with his fitness in the build-up to the tournament and could even make his return in England's second group game against Denmark, the team they beat in the semi-finals of the competition three years ago.

The Netherlands have already made use of the rule set out in Article 48, with Borussia Dortmund's Ian Maatsen being called up to replace the injured Teun Koopmeiners, who suffered a groin injury during a pre-tournament friendly against Iceland on Monday.