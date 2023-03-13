With the Oscars taking place last night, Jack Grealish and Erling Haaland handed out the award for the 'biggest fraud' at Manchester City.

The talented forwards handed the award to one of City's biggest players, claiming that despite being in the gym four times a day, he's got absolutely nothing to show for it.

And the footage, as you'd expect from Grealish and Haaland, is really quite savage...

Who is Man City's 'biggest fraud'?

Grealish has never been a player to bite his tongue, and can often be seen poking fun at some of his team mates, as we saw with Man City's title celebrations in May 2022.

The former Aston Villa man's playful antics continued this weekend, with he and Haaland handing out an award for the 'biggest fraud' at Man City.

Grealish, as you can see by the footage below, gave the award to Ruben Dias, claiming that the centre-back spends a lot of time in the gym, but has nothing to actually show for it.

Video: Jack Grealish calls Ruben Dias the 'biggest fraud' at Man City

Really quite savage, right?

Grealish then brought up Haaland, who used to play for Dortmund, completely out-muscling Ruben Dias when City played the German outfit in the Champions League last year.

Erling asked his centre-back where his results were, questioning how he's able to spend so much time in the gym, but still has nothing to show for it.

Of course, Grealish and Haaland are just having some fun with Dias, but their comments about their teammate were ptertty savage nonetheless.

Where are Man City in the Premier League?

Man City currently sit in second place in the Premier League, five points behind league leaders Arsenal.

However, with City still set to host Mikel Arteta's side at the Etihad in April, it really is all still to play for.

Pep Guardiola's men are also still in the Champions League, with the English side hosting RB Leipzig this week with after a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Germany.

A lot of City's successes this season have come down to the aforementioned Haaland, who has scored 28 Premier League in just 26 games.

The Norwegian international looks set to break Mohamed Salah's impressive goalscoring record, with Liverpool's winger having scored the most Premier League goals in a single season with 32 back in 2017-18.