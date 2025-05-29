Everton are one of the sides interested in signing Manchester City winger Jack Grealish ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a report from TBR Football.

Grealish has played a crucial role under Pep Guardiola in recent years, helping the Manchester club win the treble. Unfortunately, the England international has struggled for game time this season, and was even omitted from the squad on the final day of the season, despite being fit enough to play.

A departure for Grealish now feels inevitable, but City are in a tricky situation due to his contract. The former Aston Villa winger has three years remaining on his deal, and he's reportedly earning £300,000-a-week at the Etihad Stadium. Many clubs simply won't be able to afford to pay Grealish that much, and he's not showing that he'd be value for money based on current form.

Everton Eyeing Move for Jack Grealish

Man City will consider loan move

According to a report from TBR Football,