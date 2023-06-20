Jack Grealish has fired back at critics who criticised his partying antics after Manchester City won a historic treble.

It's been more than a week since the final whistle sounded in Istanbul to crown City as the Champions League winners for the first time in the club's history.

Not only was this a first-time European success for City, but it also wrapped up their third trophy of the season along with the Premier League and FA Cup.

Almost as soon as the 1-0 win Inter Milan was over, it was party time for a lot of the players and staff.

The man firmly in the middle of the media's coverage of the fallout was Jack Grealish.

The English midfielder was seen partying all night in his full kit and even needing the assistance of a wheelchair to exit a hotel afterwards.

Did Jack Grealish over-celebrate City's treble win?

There have been certain fans and sections of the media that have been less than impressed at his antics following the win over Inter.

Accusations of going overboard have not got his spirits down, however, as he has come out to defend himself.

Speaking to Channel 4 after England's 7-0 victory over North Macedonia on Monday night, Grealish said: “I know obviously some people have had a little bit to say about me celebrating, but you’ve got to remember, the whole team celebrated, it was not just me."

He then went on to address the videos and posts about him on social media: “There were a few videos of me and stuff, but I went back on my camera roll on my phone, I was in pre-season on 11th of July, and it’s now 19th of June. I’ve been playing for nearly 12 months so give us a break will you, I’m just enjoying myself.”

It seems more than fair that Grealish should be allowed to enjoy himself after such a long campaign and with plenty of time until he returns to pre-season with his club.

The 27-year-old added: “I’ll be honest, the last weekend, that Saturday, Sunday and Monday was the best weekend of my life honestly."

Will Grealish kick-on next season?

For the first time since his £100 million move Aston Villa in 2021, Grealish finally looks at home in this City side.

Pep Guardiola was very careful at managing his minutes in his first year at the club before giving him a much more prominent role this time around.

Having made over 40 appearances last season, he will be looking to improve on his five goals scored.