Highlights Manchester City outplayed Manchester United, securing a comfortable 3-0 victory in the highly anticipated derby.

Rasmus Hojlund's penalty foul gave City an early lead, with Erling Haaland scoring twice and assisting Phil Foden for the third goal.

Manchester United's performance was criticized, with Gary Neville describing them as "obliterated," and Jamie Carragher questioning their playing style and lack of cohesion.

In the Premier League this weekend, the main focus of attention was always going to be on the Manchester derby. The game so often delivers the goods and expectations were high, hoping for another classic encounter as Manchester United played host to bitter rivals Manchester City.

Of course, the Red Devils haven't had a great start to the season, but they were coming into the game having won their last three games in a row. And while Pep Guardiola's men still unsurprisingly sit near the top of the table, there has been a feeling that they haven't quite been at their best so far this term. With that in mind, ahead of kick-off, it looked as though we could be in for a fascinating match at Old Trafford.

Man City win Manchester derby

In reality, however, Man City completely outplayed the hosts and came away with all three points in what turned out to be a comfortable outing. Rasmus Hojlund handed the away team a golden chance to open the scoring when he foolishly dragged down Rodri in the box. VAR caught him red-handed and Erling Haaland made no mistake with the penalty. The Norwegian then doubled his team's lead shortly after half-time before turning provider for Phil Foden later on in the game as the Englishman wrapped up the scoring at 3-0.

It was a humiliating and frustrating performance for the Red Devils as they were outclassed on the day. At times, it felt as though they couldn't get close to the City players unless they were deliberately trying to foul them – as we saw with Antony's 'embarrassing' behaviour towards the end of the game.

READ MORE: Man Utd and Man City players ranked from 'A Bit Meh’ to ‘Manchester Royalty’

Erik ten Hag slammed by Jamie Carragher

It was a bad day for manager Erik ten Hag as well and he, unsurprisingly, came in for heavy criticism after the game. Sky Sports pundit and former player Gary Neville said Man Utd were "obliterated" by Guardiola's City, while Jamie Carragher slammed the lack of recognisable playing style under the Dutchman, saying:

"He has been here 18 months and none of us here can explain what Manchester United try to do with how they play. They play underdog football. They play counter-attack and long balls - no other top team plays that way. It's really shocking when you see them try to play out from the back."

Even during the first half, when the United were only a goal down and had at least worked hard to keep themselves in the game, some of their players looked pretty frustrated. For instance, Sofyan Amrabat was angered after giving away a foul on Phil Foden and the two men put their heads together in what threatened to spark a major incident. Rushing to his teammate's aid, Jack Grealish showed he had Foden's back by charging towards the opposition midfielder and pushing him away with a one-handed shove in the chest.

In the end, Grealish was lucky to avoid a yellow card as the other two players went into the book for their involvement in the confrontation. Perhaps Amrabat was so wound up because he'd just been embarrassed by the former Aston Villa winger. Indeed, a sharp bit of skill left the Moroccan flat out on the Old Trafford turf. It certainly wasn't a good day for the midfielder who was then subbed by Ten Hag during the break.