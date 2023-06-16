Jack Grealish has been the centre of attention following Manchester City’s victory in the Champions League.

And after the English forward jokingly asked for someone to hang his painting in the Louvre, one person decided to make the trip to make it happen ­– sort of…

It has been a busy week for Grealish ever since Rodri’s goal secured City’s first Champions League.

The 27-year-old has been making headlines for his wild partying in the wake of his side lifting the trophy.

He was initially recorded leading chants in his full kit at 5am, before The Sun then reported he was offered a wheelchair after a heavy night of partying in Ibiza.

But Grealish was back on form for City’s treble parade on Monday, throwing himself into the celebrations once more.

Fan hangs Grealish in the Louvre

He had champagne poured all over him and posed for a few pictures as City’s bus drove through Manchester city centre.

Grealish looked to be having the time of his life, uploading one photo to his Twitter account with his arms outstretched basking in the moment.

Captioned “Hang it in the Loooouvre,” he referenced the viral video which emerged of his teammate Erling Haaland mocking John Stones’ pronunciation of the French art museum.

But one man decided to accept Grealish’s post as a challenge.

A video has since emerged of someone flying out to France in an attempt to hang the tweet and picture in the Parisian gallery.

Walking into the room with the famous Mona Lisa, the man in the video approaches a security guard to ask to speak to someone about hanging it with the rest of the art.

“I don’t think that’s possible,” the chuckling guard then replies.

Undeterred by her response, the visitor continues to search for a place to hang Grealish.

But unfortunately, he has to settle for the men’s toilets.

Mission semi-accomplished, but probably not what Grealish had in mind when he tweeted the picture.

Video: Man hangs Grealish in the Louvre

What next for Grealish?

After celebrating his club’s success on the English and European stage, Grealish and some of his City teammates have now joined up with the rest of the England squad.

The Three Lions have a tie against Malta on Friday night, before facing North Macedonia on Monday 19 June.

However, manager Gareth Southgate does not expect him to feature in the first game and has even sent a warning to Grealish about his wild partying.

