Jack Grealish found himself on the losing side in his first return to Villa Park, as Aston Villa secured an impressive victory over Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday afternoon. Pep Guardiola’s side suffered their sixth defeat in eight Premier League matches, with Morgan Rogers scoring and assisting to give the home side a 2-1 win.

Phil Foden was the only City player to score, his 93rd-minute consolation coming too late to alter the result. This means Grealish has not found the back of the net for the reigning four-peat champions in over 365 days. Villa fans were quick to remind him of this, showering the Birmingham-born winger with boos every time he touched the ball.

But in recent weeks, as City have struggled through their worst run of form under Guardiola, the players have continued to remind their rivals of their decade-long dominance, making it clear that while poor form is temporary, class is permanent. Grealish, who has faced criticism from his boyhood club’s fans since his 2021 move to City, finally responded with a gesture of his own.

Jack Grealish Seen Gesturing To Villa Fans Following Defeat

The 29-year-old had reached his breaking point with the constant barrage of hate directed at him

After the full-time whistle, Grealish was joined by Foden in going over to the travelling City fans in the away end at Villa Park, after Guardiola had encouraged his players to do so. The Villa academy graduate could be seen giving his shirt to a fan as he thanked the supporters for their backing on a disappointing afternoon for the club.

In the past, when the former England international faced criticism from the away fans during Villa's visits to the Etihad, Grealish had been adept at tuning out the negativity, always speaking highly of his boyhood club. However, this time, as boos rang out, he responded by raising three fingers to the Villa supporters, a gesture symbolizing the three Premier League titles he’s won since leaving the Midlands.

In hindsight, it’s a gesture that likely didn’t offend many Villa fans. Saturday’s three points saw the Champions League side leapfrog Manchester City into the top five as they head into Christmas. However, upcoming matches against Newcastle United and Brighton & Hove Albion present tougher challenges than City’s fixtures, which see them face Everton and Leicester City.