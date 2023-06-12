Jack Grealish has certainly been making the most of Manchester City’s treble celebrations.

The newly crowned European champions have seemingly been partying for two straight days following their historic victory in Istanbul - and Grealish has been right at the centre of it all.

However, as keen as the 27-year-old has been to toast his side's success, it's been clear to see just how much his teammates mean to him.

Reports that City's Portuguese forward Bernardo Silva could be leaving the Etihad Stadium this summer, then, did not sit well with Grealish - who appeared to be trying to convince his pal to stay with City before their open-top bus parade around Manchester on Monday evening.

Per The Sun, Paris Saint-Germain are leading the charge for Silva, who see him as a potential replacement for either Lionel Messi or Neymar - with the Brazilian looking likely to leave the French capital in the coming weeks.

Grealish, though, certainly hopes the rumours aren't true.

Watch: Jack Grealish pleads for Bernardo Silva to stay

As the squad travelled to their open-top bus parade, Grealish was caught singing “Please don’t go” to Silva as teammates around them chuckled.

Whether a plea from a topless Grealish on a tram is enough to convince Silva that his future still lies with City remains to be seen.

It wasn't the only occasion on Monday that the former Aston Villa man serenaded his colleague, either.

Before the squad set off for their tour of Manchester, Grealish led a chant in tribute to Silva.

Watch: Jack Grealish begins Bernardo Silva chant

“There’s one person in this team that I absolutely adore,” Grealish announced, while everyone in attendance attempted to guess the player in question.

“And he looks homeless, his name is Bernardo Silva. So can we just sing one song for him please?”

Kyle Walker then wheeled in a speaker that was playing ABBA's Voulez-Vous - the song to which City fans chant the Portuguese superstar's name.

Grealish led the room in chanting Silva’s name as fans were invited to join the festivities.

Silva spoke to Telefoot following their 1-0 win over Inter Milan on Saturday night, and he was inevitably asked about his foreseeable future.

“Honestly, I don’t know. We’ll see what’s going to happen in the next week weeks, the next few months. Now we just have to celebrate this victory.” he said.

If his time at the club is to come to an end, he could hardly have left on a greater note.