Fresh off the back of a historic treble and some remarkable celebrations, Jack Grealish has got Manchester City fans excited about next season already.

The transfer window is always a fun time to be a football fan with rumours and speculation flying around everywhere you look.

In the age of social media, there are now even more ways for fans to get their fix of transfer news, including stalking the activity of current players.

This has been the case with Grealish as some eagle-eyed supporters have spotted a Twitter post he liked.

Man City are expected to bolster their ranks further with some big names potentially departing the club, and the England winger has sent speculation into overdrive after liking a fan-made potential XI for the new season.

The potential Man City XI for 2023/24 that Jack Grealish liked

The team in question excludes the aforementioned potential departures such as Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo SIlva and Kyle Walker.

With three first-team stars set for the exit door, who could possibly replace them in such a dominant side to the same level?

Three new signings included in the post have all been heavily linked to City in the past few weeks.

Declan Rice, Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol feature in an impressive-looking re-build of Pep Guadiola's side.

Rice and Kovacic have been heavily linked with a move to the Etihad in recent days with the latter being at an advanced stage and looking very likely.

Grealish looks to be happy at the prospect of being joined by his England colleague Rice, and could have even had a word in his ear during recent international fixtures.

Gvardiol looks to be the most difficult signing to make but is reportedly a target should Aymeric Laporte leave the club.

Of course, Grealish liking the XI doesn't mean it's going to become a reality, but that won't stop fans drawing their own conclusions.

You can check it out below.

Do Man City need new signings?

If the squad from the 2022-23 season had remained together, it is hard to see where any new signing could come in to improve the side.

Pep Guardiola could be facing the task of replacing players that have served him brilliantly over a number of seasons and helped the club to numerous Premier League titles.

Every other club in the league will be hoping that the changes weaken the champions to give them a chance to keep pace with what has been an unstoppable force in recent seasons.