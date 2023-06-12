Manchester City continued celebrating their historic treble in Manchester on Monday night, where Jack Grealish was left drenched with champagne by his teammate Erling Haaland.

And he didn’t look best pleased about it.

Grealish has been central to the partying since they won in Istanbul against Inter Milan.

The 27-year-old Englishman was snapped returning to home soil looking a bit worse for wear.

But you can't help but think all the jubilation is thoroughly deserved.

Rodri’s second-half effort was the only goal of the night, but it was enough to soar past their Serie A counterparts, who failed to capitalise on many occasions.

Watch: Jack Grealish being trolled by Erling Haaland

Grealish took to Instagram live as he and the rest of the City squad enjoyed their open-top bus parade around Manchester.

As they drove round the streets of their beloved city, the players were met by many supporters that were then to show their love for completing the historic treble in Turkey.

A snippet of the winger’s Instagram live has been now posted to Twitter and fans are finding his bromance with Haaland hilarious.

The Norwegian striker drenches his teammate with champagne as Grealish looks down at the camera in pure disbelief.

Haaland, on the other hand, couldn't help but find it hilarious and he chuckled down the camera lens.

Never change, Erling, never change.