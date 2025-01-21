Manchester City playmaker Jack Grealish has emerged as a shock target for two European giants, which could see him bring an end to his struggles at the Etihad Stadium, according to reports. The 29-year-old has struggled to make the sort of impact many would have hoped for since his £100 million move from Aston Villa in 2021.

Grealish went the entirety of 2024 without finding the back of the net, breaking that duck only via the penalty spot during the FA Cup hammering of Salford City earlier this month. With many believing that Pep Guardiola's system has stunted the Englishman's growth, a potential move to either Italy or Germany could see the forward taken off the leash and give him the opportunity to remind the world exactly what he is capable of.

Grealish Wanted by Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund

The European giants could offer the Englishman an escape route

According to a report from The Sun, Inter Milan and Borussia Dortmund are closely monitoring any developments surrounding Grealish as they look to plot a move for a player who has been labelled one of the Premier League's most overrated stars due to his recent struggles.

Inter currently find themselves embroiled in a tightly contested battle at the top of Serie A with Napoli, and may hope that Grealish could offer the spark to help them overtake Antonio Conte's men. Meanwhile, Borussia Dortmund have been linked with countryman Marcus Rashford, but should a deal fail to materialise for the Manchester United winger, the Germans could turn their attentions to City's £300,000-per-week star.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Grealish has a combined five goal contributions in the 2024/25 season so far compared to Rashford's 10.

There are also remaining suitors from England's top flight, with Manchester United, Tottenham, Newcastle, and Grealish's former club Aston Villa, all believed to be interested in a move in the summer, according to the report.

While the player himself is believed to be open to the move, Pep Guardiola has admitted to wanting to help the England international return to the form that saw him help City complete the treble back in 2023.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 21/01/2025.