Jack Grealish has named the Emirates Stadium as his favourite stadium to play at in his Premier League career. The Manchester City winger made the comment that it was a 'pleasure' to play at the home of Arsenal via an Instagram story posted back in 2019 when he was the captain of Aston VIlla.

The ground is one of the largest in the Premier League, housing 60,704 fans, and, after opening its doors for the first time in the summer of 2006, its pitch has since become synonymous with the nickname of 'The Carpet' due to its smooth, green playing surface, by fans and players. Bayern Munich star Thomas Muller even likened the north London pitch to his living room carpet:

"The Arsenal pitch is like the carpet on my living room. Always fun… Well, only if you win."

Grealish Named the Emirates His 'Favourite' Ground in the Premier League

He has travelled to the ground situated in N7 eight times in his career

Grealish has played at some of the best stadiums in England since his senior career began back in 2013, when he was playing for his boyhood club, Villa. This includes Anfield, Old Trafford, the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and the Etihad - where he now plays his football with Man City after a then Premier League record move from Villa in a transfer worth £100 million.

But, back in 2019, following a match against the Gunners in which Villa blew a 2-1 lead and eventually lost the match 3-2, despite Arsenal playing with 10 men for the entire second-half, the then-Villa captain took to his Instagram story, via Football FanCast, to show his gratitude about being able to take to the field in the north London postcode of N7.

There, not only did Grealish call it a 'pleasure' to play at the Emirates, but he also dubbed it his 'favourite stadium' in the English top flight.

As of the 2024/25 season, Grealish has travelled to the Emirates eight times in the Premier League, and 10 times in total during his career so far, six of which came when playing for the Villans. But, he would only come away with one victory during that time, after his Villa side destroyed the Gunners in their own backyard with a 3-0 victory in the 2020/21 season, in which Arsenal did not have the home support of the fans behind them due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Grealish would have to wait until the 2022/23 campaign to register his first - and so far only - goal at his favourite stadium, when he scored in the Sky Blues' 3-1 win over the Gunners in front of an almost full-capacity crowd.

However, in two of City's last three visits to the Emirates, the English winger was named on the bench but didn't feature for Pep Guardiola's side, and has a career record of three wins and seven losses there.

With the match between the two sides in north London set to be played in February 2025, Grealish could yet feature and step onto the pitch of his favourite ground once again, in what could be a pivotal match for Arsenal's title challenge, with current holders City currently looking firmly out of the race to retain their crown for the fifth successive season.

Jack Grealish - Premier League Career Statistics Statistic Aston Villa Manchester City Appearances 96 87 Goals 15 11 Assists 17 12

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt - accurate as of 23/12/2024.