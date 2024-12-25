Jack Grealish's Manchester City career has been a rollercoaster ride of highs and lows. The English attacker played a key role in the Cityzens winning the treble in 2023. But Grealish has come off the boil this past year and was left out of England's Euro 2024 squad in the summer.

At the height of Grealish's stay at the Etihad, he starred in the club's surge towards trophies, including a first-ever UEFA Champions League triumph. It was a campaign to remember for the 29-year-old whose work rate and positive mindset were highlighted by manager Pep Guardiola after winning the European title.

Grealish arrived at City from Aston Villa in August 2021 for a then-British transfer record £100 million. It's been a struggle for the England international to live up to expectations, but he's still a superstar of the English game. He's appeared 182 times in the Premier League, bagging 26 goals and 29 assists.

The Birmingham-born winger has played against some of the best full-backs at City and Villa. His quick feet and trickery have usually been problematic for the opposition, but there are three players he admits he struggled to get the better of.

However, the opponent Grealish has had the most difficulty facing in his career is none other than his teammate at club and international level, Kyle Walker.

Walker Ranked Top Of Grealish's Toughest Opponents

From Rivals To Teammates

Grealish and Walker - one of the greatest right-backs in Premier League history - have become close friends during their time at Manchester City, part of Guardiola's treble-winning team. They've also linked up on international duty with England.

Yet, the pair were opponents three times in their careers before City broke their club-record transfer fee on Grealish. His first clash with Walker came while the right-back was at Tottenham Hotspur in the 2015-16 Premier League campaign. He came off the bench in a 3-1 defeat to Spurs.

Walker had moved to City when their second encounter took place in the League Cup final in 2020. Grealish was again on the losing side in a 2-1 loss at Wembley. Grealish faced more misery against Walker and the Cityzens a year later in a 2-0 defeat at the Etihad in the league.

The versatile left-winger seemed to suggest Walker had his number in those three games. He told Sky Sports:

Kyle [Walker is his toughest opponent]. He's an unbelievable defender, pace, strong, one-v-one he is so hard to go past.

Walker wasn't the only right-back against whom Grealish struggled; he also highlighted how difficult Aaron Wan-Bissaka was, especially in one-on-one situations. He added:

[Aaron] Wan-Bissaka? Yeah [I would have had him in my top three]. He's really good in one-v-one defending.

Last up for Grealish was Dani Carvajal, and he hinted that the duo had their issues on the pitch when colliding:

We've played against each other so many times and had many good battles. Yeah but I think we both are [wind-up merchants]. We know what we are coming up against, his career speaks for itself. He's had an unbelievable career.

Grealish faced Wan-Bissaka in three Manchester derbies while the English right-back was at Manchester United, including two FA Cup finals. They have also met this season when City beat West Ham United 3-1 at the London Stadium.

The Champions League has been the only competition Grealish has faced Carvajal in, and they have shared the spoils constantly. Last season, a loss to Los Blancos sent Guardiola's men crashing out of Europe in the quarterfinals.

All Statistics Courtesy of Transfermarkt - Correct as of 18/12/2024.