Manchester City winger Jack Grealish is currently living the dream the every young English lad after securing a historic treble over the weekend.

Grealish has won pretty much everything on offer this season and his already rising stock will likely skyrocket following the Citizens exploits this year.

But the question we are asking is, just how much is Grealish earning himself at Manchester City right now? His bank account has certainly grown from his days with Aston Villa. Here is Jack Grealish's net worth.

Jack Grealish net worth 2023

Jack Grealish's net worth is believed to be around £20 million, something which has largely been built up since his move to Manchester City last summer.

Grealish's career earnings will have started when he got his break at Aston Villa, however, his contract back then would be nowhere near to what he's bringing in right now.

It hasn't been all plain sailing for Grealish at the Etihad Stadium though, and many questioned his £100 million price tag after his first season in Manchester.

Nevertheless, the winger seems to have shushed all his doubters this season playing a pivotal role in Pep Guardiola's treble-winning side.

What is Jack Grealish's current salary?

Grealish's current Manchester City salary is raking him in a cool £15 million a year, making him the club's third-highest earner behind Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne.

This means the silky-smooth winger brings in a whopping £300,000 per week, so it's safe to say Grealish can pay for a few hundred rounds at his much-loved pubs and clubs.

The England international has five years remaining on his current Manchester City contract, meaning he still has £78 million waiting for him throughout his contract.

Do we think Grealish will be splashing some of this cash during his summer break, in Ibiza? Miami? Dubai? A world tour of partying is just around the corner for Jack.

How many trophies has Jack Grealish won?

The majority of Grealish's success has come since he made the move to Pep Guardiola's Manchester City winning machine, however, he also saw a play-off promotion win with Aston Villa.

This came back in the 2018/2019 season and was the start of Grealish becoming a more recognisable face and figure in the English game.

Now, Grealish holds two Premier League titles, alongside an FA Cup and UEFA Champions League winners medal.

We expect the fun-loving Grealish to get plenty more of these in the coming years with Manchester City showing no signs of slowing down.

However, we'd love to see the winger adding an international trophy to his cabinet with England in the coming years, maybe EURO 2024 will be the perfect chance for the 27-year-old to do this for the Three Lions.

Could Grealish make it finally come home?

Grealish holds lucrative sponsorship deals with brands like Nike and Electronic Arts - alongside fashion giant Gucci.

It's unclear just how much money these sponsorship deals bring into Grealish's already hefty bank account, however, it will likely add a fair bit of wealth to his name.

The Grealish brand has never been bigger than it is right now, so it's likely multiple brands will be wanting Jack to sign with them in the coming months and seasons.

Of course, a few bad campaigns for Manchester City could see sponsorship deals for Grealish plummet. Nevertheless, there's little indication of that happening right now.