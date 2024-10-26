Manchester City beat Southampton 1-0 at the Etihad today (October 26), and that scoreline was kind to the visiting Saints. Erling Haaland grabbed the game's only goal in the fifth minute, burying the ball past Aaron Ramsdale after a slick cross from Matheus Nunes.

Pep Guardiola gave the Portuguese midfielder the left-wing role as the Spanish tactician tries to get his City career going. Nunes had endured a disappointing spell with the Cityzens after his £53 million arrival from Wolverhampton Wanderers in September 2023. He'd failed to nail down a starting berth in the reigning champions' side up until now.

However, Nunes was excellent against Southampton, delivering an inch-perfect cross for Haaland to get on the end of. It followed a goal midweek from the penalty spot in a 5-0 thrashing of Sparta Prague in the UEFA Champions League.

The tide may be turning for Nunes, whose versatility appears to have given him a fresh opportunity on City's left wing. It could spell trouble for some of Guardiola's wingers, especially Jack Grealish, who continues to struggle for consistency. He sat out today's win through injury but might face a long road back to Guardiola's starting XI.

Nunes Dazzles on Man City's Left vs Saints

The Portuguese may have given Pep food for thought

This wasn't the first time Nunes has been used on the left wing by Guardiola, performing the role in a 3-1 win over West Ham United. He picked up an assist in an 18-minute cameo appearance. His manager liked what he saw and gave him a full 90 minutes against Sparta Prague, and he added one goal and two assists to his tally.

Nunes was a standout performer for Manchester City in their 1-0 win over Southampton. He caused problems down the left flank, making two key passes and finding his man with one long ball attempt.

The 16-cap Portugal international didn't always beat his man, winning three of 10 ground duels, mostly up against Kyle Walker-Peters. But, with risk comes reward, and he showed instinctive movement to get into position to float an asking cross to Haaland for the early winner.

Nunes has shown he's got the energy to drive his team forward, doing so on several occasions today. His ball-playing abilities blend with a clever reading of the game to position himself in promising positions. This could bode well for the Cityzens and gives his manager another option on the wing. Guardiola gave his take on Nunes and his recent positional move after the win against Sparta Prague:

"It's unbelievable, when he runs for 30, 40 metres nobody can stop him. That's why we need him. He can play in many roles, his generosity defensively. The only problem he has is just one - his manager maybe doesn't give him the minutes he deserves. But he's ready and can help us. It's important to have him."

Matheus Nunes' Statistics vs Southampton Minutes 86 Total shots 2 Accurate passes 53/58 (%) Key passes 2 Touches 79 Successful dribbles 1/2 Accurate crosses 2/6 Ground duels won 3/10 Sofascore Rating 8.1

Scary Times for City Duo

Grealish could be at risk

Nunes' transformation comes amid a frustrating period for Grealish in his Manchester City career. The England international was absent today but hasn't lived up to expectations, aside from his contribution towards the Citzens' treble in 2023.

Grealish has been glaringly poor in front of goal and as a creative outlet, managing just two assists in 10 games across competitions. This comes after a season of a worrisome three goals and three assists in 36 games across competitions.

The former Aston Villa captain isn't the only one who might be staring over his shoulder amid Nunes' renaissance on the left wing. Jeremy Doku has been in and out of Guardiola's team, with Premier League defenders perhaps working the pacey Belgian winger out. He was also sidelined today but has appeared 11 times across competitions this season, with two goals and as many assists to his name.

Nunes vs Grealish vs Doku - Premier League stats Statistic Matheus Nunes Jack Grealish Jeremy Doku Appearances (starts) 6 (1) 7 (4) 7 (5) Goals 0 0 1 Assists 2 1 1 Big Chances Created 2 1 1 Passes 77 187 191 Crosses 7 13 19

Man City are next in action on Wednesday (October 30) when they travel to Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup Round of 16. Guardiola might opt to rotate for that game and give the likes of Grealish (if fit) the chance to prove a point.

Statistics courtesy of the Premier League and Sofascore. Correct as of 26-10-24.