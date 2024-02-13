Highlights Manchester City secures a 3-1 victory in the first leg of the Champions League round of 16, thanks to goals from De Bruyne, Silva, and Foden.

De Bruyne is the standout player of the match, scoring a goal and providing two assists.

Despite a strong challenge from Copenhagen, Manchester City's dominant performance puts them in a good position for the second leg.

Manchester City travelled to FC Copenhagen for the first leg of their 2023/24 Champions League round of 16 tie and Pep Guardiola managed to oversee a 3-1 win at Parken Stadium thanks to goals from Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Phil Foden as they take the advantage going into the second leg.

It didn’t take long for the visiting side’s patient build-up to pay off with De Bruyne opening the scoring in the 11th minute. Phil Foden slotted the Belgian technician in - and he expertly slotted into the far corner with natural ease.

Out of practically nowhere, a response from Jacob Neestrup’s side came just after the half an hour mark. Ederson’s wayward pass went straight to Mohamed Elyounoussi, whose blocked shot landed in the vicinity of Magnus Mattsson. On his Copenhagen and Champions League debut, the 24-year-old produced a magnificent curling effort, which flew past the Brazilian goalkeeper into the top right corner.

Pep Guardiola’s imperious side ensured to go into the break ahead, however, as Silva delicately tucked one home in first half stoppage time. De Bruyne – instrumental again – found the talismanic Portuguese in space and he regained their one-goal cushion. With little time left on the clock, Phil Foden - who is in red-hot form - popped up with City's third of the evening.

Jack Grealish picks up first half injury

The English made his first start in 2024

While the Etihad Stadium faithful will be basking in delight over their impressive 3-1 victory that gives them breathing space for the tie's second leg, Guardiola will be leaving on a more sour note thanks to Jack Grealish's removal from play around the 20-minute mark. After making his first start since the turn of the millennium, the 35-cap England international would've been keen to prove his worth with the likes of Jeremy Doku waiting in the wings. It all came crashing down early on for Grealish, however, as the aforementioned Belgian took his place in the first half.

Kevin De Bruyne shines in three-goal performance

The Belgian picked up three goal involvements

While the evening was a relatively routine one for Guardiola and his men, it took the brilliance of De Bruyne to spruce the game into life - on three separate occasions. Not only did he open the scoring for the Manchester-based outift, but it was his two assists that allowed them to take a two-goal cushion back to the return leg at the Etihad Stadium.

The Danish outfit secured passage into the last 16 after progressing in place of both Manchester United and Galatasaray – but the former’s arch-rivals provided a much sterner test. They did enough on the night to keep Erling Haaland under wraps, however, though that just meant that De Bruyne was forced to step up to the plate.

After securing their first-ever triumph in Europe’s top table last season, Pep Guardiola and his men are looking to put their indifferent start to the campaign behind them. Vital to that will be the creativity of the former Chelsea prospect and that was in full flow against the Danish side.

Despite ending the group stage on zero goal difference, their two wins from six outings was miraculously enough to see them progress.