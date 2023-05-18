Manchester City star Jack Grealish has broken a Champions League record that Frank Lampard had held for 15 years.

Grealish played the full 90 minutes as City thrashed Real Madrid 4-0 on Wednesday night, booking their place in the Champions League final in the process.

Goals from Bernardo Silva (2), Manuel Akanji and Julian Alvarez wrapped up an emphatic 5-1 aggregate victory for Pep Guardiola’s revered side, who will now face Inter Milan at the Ataturk Stadium in Istanbul on June 10.

Grealish spoke to BT Sport live inside the Etihad Stadium after City’s eye-catching win over Los Blancos.

The England international, who joined City in a £100 million deal from Aston Villa in 2021, said he and his teammates currently “feel unstoppable”.

"Unbelievable. Just to be in this moment is so nice,” Grealish said. “I don't think many teams can do that to Real Madrid but when we're all together and playing, especially at home, we feel unstoppable.

"I saw a stat the other day about how many Champions League games we've won at home compared to away, I couldn't believe it. When we play here in front of our fans, we feel unstoppable. Even in the league, we feel nobody can beat us. You see what we've done to Bayern Munich, Leipzig and tonight, it's unbelievable."

City right-back Kyle Walker joined the conversation and kept Grealish’s feet on the ground by pointing out there’s still room for improvement in his game.

Jack Grealish breaks Frank Lampard's Champions League record

BT Sport host Jake Humphrey then told Grealish that he now holds the record for most chances created by any Englishman in a Champions League campaign.

Grealish surpassed the likes of David Beckham and Lampard to take top spot.

Here’s the new list in full:

Frank Lampard (2008/09) - 28 chances

David Beckham (2005/06) - 32 chances

Frank Lampard (2006/07) - 32 chances

Frank Lampard (2007/08) - 34 chances

Jack Grealish (2022/23) - 35 chances

Video: Jack Grealish and Kyle Walker react

“Well done, mate,” Walker said to Grealish, who looked pleased but also a little embarrassed at being told his record-breaking stat live on air.

Skip to 6:06 on the video to watch the moment Grealish was told about his new record: