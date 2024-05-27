Highlights Jack Grealish nearly fell off the bus twice during Manchester City's Premier League title-winning parade.

City won their fourth straight Premier League title this season, but Grealish's celebrations were wild once again.

After losing the FA Cup to local rivals Manchester United in the final, City are determined to bring it home next year.

Despite winning the Premier League for a record-breaking fourth consecutive year, Manchester City's celebrations aren't getting any tamer. Footage from their open-top bus parade have surfaced online and Jack Grealish stole the show with his antics, almost falling off the bus on two separate occasions. As is customary every year, the team that lifts the Premier League trophy celebrates with a parade for their fans - and it usually results in wild scenes.

Despite losing the FA Cup final on Saturday, Pep Guardiola's side were still in the mood to celebrate their top-flight success and they did so in style, with thousands of fans turning up as they paraded through the streets of Manchester. Starting at the National Football Museum, the open-top bus made its way through the city, before finishing at the Hilton Hotel on Deansgate. Everyone was having a great time, but it was the former Aston Villa man, Grealish, who made headlines with his behaviour.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester City have won eight Premier League titles

Grealish Was Saved Twice

The Englishman almost fell off the back of the bus

In the past, Grealish's wild celebrations have typically become one of the biggest talking points of any City celebration and that was no different this year. The Englishman certainly knows how to party, and he's shown that on multiple occasions following his move to Manchester in 2021.

He's no stranger to acting wild, and that was on full display during City's parade as he almost fell off the back of the team's open-top bus on not just one, but two occasions. The first instance saw the midfielder standing up on the ledge at the very back of the bus while it had stopped moving, dancing for the fans at the bottom. Once the vehicle accelerated, he visibly lost his balance and stumbled, with Jeremy Doku grabbing hold of him to prevent him from going over the side.

He clearly didn't learn, though, and he was also seen standing up at the back of the bus in another video, showcasing an inflatable doll to the City fans, before he almost fell off again. This time, it was Ruben Dias who grabbed onto him and stopped him from tumbling over the edge.

Anybody familiar with Grealish won't be surprised at his crazy antics. Last year, he was the highlight of City's celebrations again, with the Englishman going on a three-day bender before the parade to celebrate their treble-winning campaign. This time around, it was the Premier League trophy, the Club World Cup trophy and the UEFA Super Cup trophy on display. The one missing piece was the FA Cup which they were ultimately beaten to by Manchester United.

Guardiola is Determined to Get the FA Cup Next Year

City lost 2-1 to their local rivals in the final

While winning the Premier League is always nice, City were left wondering what could have been as they were almost the first team in English history to win back-to-back domestic doubles. They fell at the final hurdle, though, losing 2-1 to United at Wembley on Saturday and while the loss hurt, it's made Guardiola more determined than ever to lift the trophy next year, telling BBC Radio:

"We will be back next season. The FA Cup, we will take it."

Despite being heavy favourites to win at Wembley, the Citizens found themselves 2-0 down in the first half. First, a huge mix-up between goalkeeper Stefan Ortega and Josko Gvardiol gave Alejandro Garnacho the easiest goal he'll ever score as he got behind the City players and tapped the ball into an open goal. Next, a sublime pass from Bruno Fernandes across the City box saw Kobbie Mainoo convert.

Late in the game, Doku pulled one back for City from distance, but it proved to be nothing but a consolation as the Red Devils held on to lift the famous piece of silverware. Judging from the club's celebrations this week, though, it seems City didn't let the loss hurt them too much.