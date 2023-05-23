Jack Grealish is one of the most likeable players in the Premier League.

The Englishman is an outstanding footballer.

He's having a superb season with Manchester City and has been integral for the club this campaign.

Grealish also comes across well off the pitch.

The 27-year-old is extremely down-to-earth and always has time to speak to the media and his fans.

Jack Grealish tries to speak Chinese in TV advert

Even Grealish will admit that he isn't the smartest person on the planet.

For example, he had no idea where Birmingham [the place where he was born] was on the map of England, while he was baffled when a journalist used the word 'encyclopedia' in an interview.

He was recently given the task of speaking Chinese for a TV advert.

The 27-year-old was absolutely clueless but that didn't stop him trying his best. Footage of him trying to speak mandarin in the advert has emerged and it's a great watch. View it below...

Grealish was tasked with saying: "Watch the big show in the spring" in Chinese.

A baffled Grealish reacted: “How do I say the first bit? It feels like a K…”

After a few rehearsals, the England international gave the phrase his best shot in front of a camera.

It wasn't a bad attempt in fairness but Grealish didn't look too happy with his efforts. Regardless, fair play to him for giving it a go and caring so much about his pronunciation.

Football fans have been reacting to the video and you can view some comments below...

What next for Manchester City and Jack Grealish?

City wrapped up the Premier League title last weekend with a few games to spare after Arsenal failed to pick up a point away at Nottingham Forest.

Grealish and the Citizens are next in action on Thursday when they travel to the south coast to take on Brighton & Hove Albion.

They finish their Premier League campaign three days later against Brentford in west London.

City will then contest the FA Cup final against Man Utd on June 3 and the Champions League final against Inter Milan on June 10.

Grealish will no doubt play a massive role as the Manchester club bid to win a historic treble.