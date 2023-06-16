Gareth Southgate has sent a warning to Jack Grealish ahead of England’s international fixtures.

The 27-year-old became a hot topic in the media this week after wildly celebrating Manchester City’s treble.

All of City’s players indulged after beating Inter Milan in the Champions League final, with the English club lifting the trophy for the first time in their history.

A second-half effort from midfielder Rodri was enough for them to get their hands on the silverware.

Following the final whistle, footage emerged over the next few days of City’s players celebrating their achievements this season.

Grealish was at the heart of it all, with the former Aston Villa man initially going viral after leading chants the morning after City’s success.

Pictures then emerged of the forward and his teammates in Ibiza, and a report from The Sun revealed that Grealish had been offered a wheelchair by airport staff because he was struggling to stand.

He then topped it all off at City’s trophy parade. Erling Haaland was on hand to drown him in champagne while Kalvin Phillips poured vodka into his mouth.

Quite the 48 hours for City’s number 10…

What has Southgate said about Grealish’s partying?

However, Southgate has now sent a warning to his player ahead of England’s two upcoming matches this international break about over-celebrating.

“There is a line,” he said, per the Mirror. “I'm always monitoring everything the players do wherever they are, at whatever stage of the season.

“But anything like that I would do privately so I don’t think that would serve any purpose me discussing that publicly, really.”

The England boss went on to highlight that things had changed since his playing days, joking that his teammates would have been in more trouble had social media been around then.

“A few of our players would be teetotal. What is different is that everyone posts everything. I wouldn’t have liked a few of my nights out to be posted publicly. My generation would have been in a lot more problems.

“I have spoken with the players. We have talked about where the focus needs to be, where we need them to be and acknowledged what they have experienced and that’s for me to manage.”

What next for Grealish?

Following a hectic final week with his City teammates, Grealish has now joined up with the England squad for their Euro 2024 qualification matches.

Southgate’s squad play Malta on Friday night before hosting North Macedonia on Monday 19 June.

But the England manager revealed that City players were unlikely to feature in the match against Malta.

"We weren’t considering those boys to start this game," Southgate said. "We were hopeful they could play some part and that is still the case.

"But with the tactical preparation that we knew we needed to do earlier in the week, we always knew they were going to report Tuesday night, Wednesday was going to be light and Thursday the usual light session.

"So unless we had a problem we were not aiming to put those players into this game."