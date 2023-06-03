Jack Grealish has gone viral for his reaction to Manchester City's kit man 'belly sliding' into his Gucci bag after City's FA Cup final win over Manchester United.

The Man City squad were understandably in good spirits after defeating their arch-rivals 2-1 at Wembley and footage of the team celebrating in the changing room afterwards soon emerged.

Taking to Instagram, Grealish posted a clip of himself drinking a beer in one story, before following it up with a video of Man City kit man Brandon Ashton sliding across the floor.

Egged on by the rest of the City players, Ashton successfully slides through the legs of John Stones all the way to the other side of the room.

While the belly slide itself was hilarious enough, Grealish's reaction was even better.

"Hey, watch my Gucci bag, f**king hell," he can be heard shouting.

Check out the brilliant clip below:

VIDEO: Jack Grealish's reaction to kit man's belly slide

Brandon Ashton's signature move

It turns out, Ashton's celebration has become somewhat of a tradition whenever City win a trophy.

Inspired by Pingu, the ritual involves the kit man stripping down to his underwear, wearing a pair of black budgie smugglers and then sliding head-first across the room.

A much-loved member of the Man City dressing room, Vincent Kompany once said: "Brandon is kind of the heart and soul of the dressing room really, he has this ability to take pressure off."

Kevin De Bruyne echoed this sentiment and stressed: "I would say the players are closer to the kit man and the physio. I'm very good with him, since day one. Sometimes, for me, it's nice to be with someone who's not a football person."

Man City win FA Cup

Ashton had every reason to celebrate after City moved another step closer to claiming a historic treble.

Despite Grealish giving away a penalty for a controversial handball, two goals from Ilkay Gundogan were enough to secure a 2-1 win at Wembley over their arch-rivals.

The German's first of the afternoon came after just 12 seconds and was the quickest goal in FA Cup final history.

And after Bruno Fernandes equalised for United, Gundogan found the back of the net again courtesy of a speculative shot from outside the box.

Victory for City next week would see them become the first English side to secure a league, FA Cup and Champions League treble since United themselves in 1999.