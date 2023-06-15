It’s not just Jack Grealish who enjoyed a wild week of celebrations as his dad, Kevin, also got involved in Manchester City’s treble-winning celebrations.

Inter Milan were eventually worn down by Pep Guardiola’s men in the Champions League final as Rodri’s second-half goal separated the two sides in Istanbul.

Jack and pals had already wrapped up the Premier League and the FA Cup, but made sure not to wilt on the grandest stage in European club football.

In the days that followed, the City squad embarked on a three-day celebration, with Jack never far from the centre of the action.

The 27-year-old was, however, not the only Grealish to take full advantage of the chance to have a post-season party.

What has Jack Grealish’s dad, Kevin, been up to?

Grealish Sr. spoke to The Mirror about his Istanbul experience, while sharing just how proud he is of his son.

“Since Saturday night I’ve woken up every day with a big daft grin on my face. I don’t think it’s sunk in properly yet, but I don’t know whether it ever will. Jack Grealish, our Jack, treble winner. Wow. No wonder I haven’t been able to speak!"

After the final whistle was blown, Kevin dashed onto the pitch to celebrate with Jack, showing no regard for his personal possessions amid all the madness.

“The barrier to get onto the pitch was chest high. I cocked my leg over, got cramp and my hat, phone and wallet went flying. I thought 'For f*** sake' but I wasn't going to let that spoil it and I got everything back."

He also left with a couple of unique mementos of the occasion.

“I managed to pinch some tuft when we went on the pitch,” Kevin admitted. “I thought to myself, ‘I’m having a bit of that’. I grabbed a handful, and I’ve kept it in a box.

“I said to Jack before the game, when you win the only thing I want is a signed shirt. He was able to sort that for me, bless him. It's got the whole squad's signatures on there, and he got Pep's autograph on it too. That's something I will treasure forever."

Having befriended Oasis star and die-hard City fan Noel Gallagher during a match against Chelsea, he admitted having sent a picture of his shirt to the musician, boasting as he messaged.

“He text me straight back saying, ‘That’s epic that is Kev, what a memento to have. Can you get me one?!’ Grealish Sr. said.

He revealed he had been able to secure a second shirt for Noel, although he joked: ‘Mine is the original, his is a cover version!’

Kevin was still wearing his prized possession when he emerged from the luxurious Marriott hotel in Istanbul where the team were staying - looking somewhat the worse for wear.

Having partied long into the night, he promised Jack that he wouldn't speak to the media.

However, Grealish Sr was caught off guard by a journalist as he hurried to get into a taxi to the airport, desperately trying to avoid missing his flight home.

“We were coming out of the party and there were press outside. My bags were packed the night before because I knew it was a tight turnaround time to get the plane home and was in a bit of a rush," explained Kevin.

“I'd had a few drinks, let's put it that way, but I thought I'm in a hurry and they're not going to get a word out of me. They did. I mumbled something like 'amazing' and 'Up the City, Up the Villa' before wandering off into the sunset!"

Kevin eventually made his flight on time, but was so exhausted by the weekend's events that he fell asleep all the way back to England.

That meant he was none the wiser when the plane's journey was disrupted by lightning. A brief scare for the majority of passengers, but not for Kevin.

“No, I was sleeping off my hangover and never heard or felt a thing," he admitted.

Grealish Sr. was clearly feeling a little brighter on Monday afternoon as the celebrations continued at City's Etihad training complex.

Erling Haaland’s father - and former City player - Alf-Inge has mustered up quite the relationship with Kevin and the two were able to share a celebratory cigar as the star-studded squad returned home - although it didn't go down as well as intended!

“That just sums up this football club to be honest. Yes, it's a massive football club with loads of money and superstar players, but there are really lovely people.

“All of the families get on really well and Alf, Haaland’s old man, is a great bloke, really down to earth. He came over to me and said have some of this cigar. I took a drag on it and I nearly coughed my guts up. I’ve not smoked for 28 years.”

Jack Grealish's dad weighs on his son's fondness for toasting success

“He never touched a drop, he's just a brilliant actor," joked Kevin when asked about Jack's infamous love of partying.

“Listen, he's a young lad, he's having the time of his life, living the dream beyond his wildest imagination. He knows how to have a good time. I just wish I could keep up with him!"

A few unforgettable days for father and son in Istanbul.