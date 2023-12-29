Highlights Footballers' fame and predictable schedules make them attractive targets for robberies of their high-value belongings.

Jack Grealish is the latest victim, with over £1m worth of watches and jewellery stolen from his home while he was playing a match.

The incident highlights the need for increased security measures to protect footballers and deter future instances of robbery.

One of the major downsides to being a professional football is the fact that everyone knows who you are, and for the most successful players, everyone knows how much money you've got. With scheduled matches, everyone knows whenever you're away from home too, which has led to a number of high-profile stars being on the receiving end of robberies over the years. Some examples include Jordan Henderson, Raheem Sterling and Matteo Guendouzi.

The latest victim, though, is Jack Grealish, with The Sun reporting that the Englishman's house was invaded this week, while he was playing for Manchester City against Everton in the Premier League, with the gang of thieves well aware that he was nowhere near his home. Unfortunately, the house wasn't empty and 10 of Grealish's relatives were there watching him play against the Toffees on television.

The thieves took off with over £1m worth of Grealish's belongings

They stole watches and jewellery

While Grealish was playing against Everton, the thieves invaded his home and stole £1m worth of watches and jewellery in a coordinated raid. The midfielder, alongside his influencer girlfriend Sasha Atwood, bought the house last year, but actually only moved into the property shortly before Christmas and Wednesday evening was the first time many of his relatives had actually visited the home.

Grealish's parents, siblings and grandparents were all visiting to pay support to him by watching his performance against Everton on television when the thieves broke in. They were first alerted to the intrusion after the couple's dogs began panicking, and they noticed the sound of people creeping around upstairs. Sources close to the family shared details of the harrowing experience to The Sun shortly after the incident.

“The gang took a lot of watches and jewellery. They executed their raid when Manchester City were playing live on TV and all his family had gathered downstairs to cheer him on. No one was injured but there was a lot of panic. Everyone was terrified as they were all so vulnerable. “It's an enormous property, so it is understandable why no one heard anything at first. It was also the first time the family had visited so they were unfamiliar with the property. When the dogs went mad, and they could hear people creeping about, they pressed the security panic alarm. An emergency unit responded immediately, with multiple police cars and a chopper deployed. ­Initially, they feared they could be facing a hostage situation or worse.”

Thankfully, no one was hurt, but as we mentioned earlier, this is far from the first time that a footballer has been on the receiving end of a robbery like this, with more and more stars seemingly targetted every single season.

Henderson, Sterling, Guendouzi and Kurt Zouma are just several examples

With players taking part in matches, thieves will always be well aware of when they aren't at home, which is largely what has led to footballers becoming such big targets for gangs of thieves over the years. Just before Christmas, Kurt Zouma also saw his home raided by criminals, with £100,000 worth of watches and jewellery stolen on that occasion.

It's an unfortunate drawback to the fame, but hopefully, as more and more stars fall victim to it, security will be increased, and it deters future instances from ever happening.