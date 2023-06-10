Jack Grealish gave an emotional post-match interview after Manchester City won the Champions League final.

City became European champions for the first time in their history and completed a historic treble after beating Inter Milan 1-0 on Saturday night.

Man City went into the final - only their second ever appearance in a Champions League final - as firm favourites.

Having won the Premier League and FA Cup in recent weeks, Pep Guardiola’s side had a golden opportunity to secure the treble against a relatively unfancied Inter side at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul.

Bernardo Silva went close to opening the scoring early on when his left-footed shot curled narrowly wide of Andre Onana’s far post.

Inter were otherwise comfortable inside the opening 25 minutes. At one point, Pep Guardiola was even seen shouting “relax!” at his players, who weren’t playing at their usual high standards for much of the first half.

However, Erling Haaland and De Bruyne did soon test Onana with two shots following Guardiola’s touchline message.

City were then dealt a huge blow when De Bruyne was forced off with a suspected hamstring injury. The world-class Belgian midfielder, who was also injured in the 2021 Champions League final, was replaced by Phil Foden.

Goalkeeper Ederson made a couple of uncharacteristically sloppy mistakes in the first half but saved City just before the hour mark with an important stop from Lautaro Martinez.

And in the 67th minute, City found the breakthrough thanks to a fine finish from Rodri, who made no mistake when the ball fell to him inside the box.

What did Jack Grealish say after Man City won Champions League?

Grealish was visibly emotional after the final whistle and gave a fantastic interview on BT Sport.

Asked to sum of his feelings, the England international said: “I dunno, this is just… it’s what you work your whole life for, isn’t it? I’m so happy, man.

“I was awful today. To win the treble with this group of players and this staff is so special.

“Anyone who knows me knows how much of a family person I am and how much I love football. This is what I’ve worked for my whole life.”

He added: “Seeing my family there in the crowd makes me emotional.”

Grealish also hailed Guardiola as a “genius” and revealed that he thanked his manager after full-time.

Video: Jack Grealish's post-match interview

Watch Grealish’s brilliant post-match interview here: