Jimmy Bullard has revealed the text message that Jack Grealish sent to him after four days of wild partying with his Manchester City teammates.

Grealish got on the booze immediately after his dreams came true as his Man City team cemented their place in English football folklore by winning the treble.

It’s fair to say that the England international has been the undisputed star of the show during City’s treble-winning celebrations.

Grealish was already one of the most popular characters in English football but, rightly or wrongly, his antics over the best few days have further endeared him to the British public.

What did Grealish's text to Bullard say?

Jimmy Bullard, who was also a popular figure with English football fans during his time as a Premier League player, revealed the text message Grealish sent him after four days of non-stop partying.

"I texted him earlier telling him I'm coming on talkSPORT etc, saying, 'I love ya, good luck, how's your three trophies?'

"He texted back, saying, 'Wow, I'm in a world of pain'.

“What a legend!"

Bullard added: “I love the boy. I think he’s unbelievable for English football.

“I hope people don’t put Jack on a pedestal too much and then chop the legs off of him. Let Jack be Jack. Let him celebrate when he wants to celebrate. Do what you want, Jack. You’re a young kid, as well. You’ve got to realise how young they are. These are young football players that have got the world at their feet.”

Watch the clip here:

Grealish will never forget these four days

Speaking during City’s parade, Grealish (who downed vodka on stage) told the crowd that he’d had “the best day and night” in the aftermath of City’s 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in the Champions League final.

“I don’t think I’ve slept,” the winger added.

Grealish was so worse for wear at one point that he was seen being carried along by teammate Kyle Walker.

He’s also been the subject of an incredible photograph that’s being spread across social media in recent days.

“Hang it in the Loooouvre,” Grealish tweeted - a reference to Erling Haaland’s recent impression of John Stones.

However, the partying is now over for Grealish, who links up with his England teammates ahead of the upcoming fixtures against Malta (June 16) and North Macedonia (June 19).