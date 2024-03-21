Highlights Leeds United winger Jack Harrison is likely to be sold this summer.

Everton might not have the finances to sign him on a permanent deal.

Harrison's future could depend on whether Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto stay at Elland Road.

Leeds United winger Jack Harrison, who is currently on loan at Premier League side Everton, is likely to be sold during the summer transfer window, according to GIVEMESPORT sources.

After the Yorkshire outfit were relegated to the Championship last season, Harrison was among a host of players to seek a departure during the summer. The 27-year-old has been a regular in Sean Dyche's side this term, and the Toffees might be considering securing his signature on a permanent transfer.

Everton's financial problems are well-documented, so extending Harrison's stay at Goodison Park might not be feasible, while Leeds also have to be wary of interest in some of their other star wingers.

Harrison's Future at Leeds Uncertain

The situation regarding Harrison as it stands, according to GMS sources, is that the Stoke-on-Trent-born winger will return to Leeds during the summer transfer window for his future to be assessed. Harrison will focus on ending the season with Everton with his future up in the air at this stage.

When the campaign is over, discussions will take place as to whether the former Manchester City man will stay at Elland Road, but there is a feeling that they are likely to look to offload him on a permanent deal when the transfer market opens for business later this year.

Jack Harrison vs Everton Squad - 2023/2024 Premier League Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.58 13th Shots per game 1.1 =10th Key passes per game 02 5th Tackles per game 1 =13th Assists 3 2nd Goals 3 =2nd Correct as of 21/03/2024

It's difficult for Leeds and Daniel Farke to plan ahead without knowing what division they will be plying their trade next season. The Yorkshire club are fighting to gain promotion back to the Premier League and currently sit at the top of the table. Leicester City and Ipswich Town are not far behind, so finishing in the top two is certainly not a guarantee. Playing in England's top flight next season will be imperative for attracting reinforcements while also keeping hold of some of the key stars in Farke's squad.

Finances Could Dictate Harrison's Future

It's difficult for Everton to commit to a decision at the moment due to their financial situation, with money not easy to come by at Goodison Park. Dyche and his recruitment team will need to study the situation and the finances involved, especially if they are unable to prevent being relegated from the Premier League.

For Leeds, they will need to assess what is going to happen with Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto. If the talented duo are targeted in the summer transfer window - which is highly likely considering their recent performances - Farke might need to keep Harrison around for squad depth reasons. Reports have suggested that Leeds could demand in the region of £30m for Harrison.

