Highlights Everton's financial situation makes things difficult for Everton in their efforts to sign Jack Harrison on a permanent deal.

The pending takeover and potential points deduction at Everton has created uncertainty and made it difficult for Sean Dyche and his recruitment team to plan for the January transfer window.

Due to the financial constraints, Everton may be exploring cheaper alternatives to Harrison, including a £6m winger.

Everton signed Jack Harrison on loan during the summer transfer window, and journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on the chances of the Toffees being able to tie him down to a permanent deal.

Harrison has shown during his first few months at Goodison Park that he's crucial to how Sean Dyche wants to play, but there's no guarantee that he will remain at the club beyond the end of the season. The Toffees are likely to want Harrison to extend his stay before next summer if the fee is right, but their precarious financial situation means it won't be easy.

The Merseyside club's excessive spending since Farhad Moshiri took over means that the Premier League have recommended that an independent commission punish Everton with a 12-point deduction after they breached Financial Fair Play regulations. A hearing has already taken place, with the Toffees waiting to hear the result of the investigation.

It's a mess behind the scenes at Goodison Park

Everton officially announced back in September that 777 Partners had acquired all of Farhad Moshiri's shares, totalling 94.1%. Although many supporters at Goodison Park would naturally have seen this as an ideal solution to their problems, the investment group doesn't come without controversy. Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that there is less than a 50/50 chance of 777 Partners even completing a takeover due to doubts over whether they can prove they have the funding.

TalkSPORT have claimed that the takeover is in danger of collapsing for the same reason. The uncertainty at Goodison Park means Dyche and his recruitment team might be finding it difficult to plan for the January transfer window, as they won't have any idea what kind of budget they will be allowed to work with.

On the pitch, Everton have been involved in back-to-back relegation battles and are in danger of being dragged into the mix once again this season. Dyche has shown signs of improving his team's performance this term, however, but with the pending takeover and potential points deduction, anything can happen.

As a result of the uncertainty at Goodison Park surrounding the finances, signing Harrison on a permanent deal is far from a guarantee, especially with TEAMtalk reporting that Leeds United are set to demand in the region of £30m to part ways with the winger. The report claims that the Toffees are keen to secure his signature, so it will be interesting to see if they can strike a deal with the Yorkshire club, considering £30m is more than likely out of their price range.

Jack Harrison vs Everton Squad - 2023/2024 Premier League Output Squad rank Overall rating 6.81 9th Shots per game 1.2 10th Key passes per game 0.8 =5th Tackles per game 1.6 =8th Assists 2 1st Goals 1 =3rd Stats according to WhoScored prior to Crystal Palace game

Brown has suggested that he wouldn't be surprised if Leeds demanded £30m for Harrison as the Whites may feel that he's worth that price. The journalist adds that Everton simply don't have £30m to spend on a player at the moment, so there is little chance of them paying the asking price. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Brown said...

"It wouldn't surprise me if Leeds were to ask for that. I suspect that in the current market, they do believe he's worth that. But the problem is that he probably isn't worth £30m to Everton because they don't have £30m to spend on one player right now. Everything will depend on what happens with the takeover, the finances, whether Everton are punished, whether they stay in the Premier League. Everything is up in the air at the moment and it's very hard to predict what kind of budget Everton will have. So I think by next summer, things will become clearer but I can't see, in the current situation, Everton spending £30m on Jack Harrison."

Sean Dyche is eyeing a cheaper alternative

Reports in Brazil have suggested that Everton have made an offer to sign Corinthians winger Wesley for around £6m. Of course, the 18-year-old would arrive at Goodison Park for significantly less than the fee Leeds are demanding for Harrison if they can get a deal over the line.

Although signing young talent from around the world is an exciting policy for the Toffees to implement, there's no guarantee that Wesley would be able to compete in the Premier League at his age. Bringing in a slightly more experienced winger alongside Wesley would be a smart idea, but the Merseyside club's financial situation might prevent them from doing so.