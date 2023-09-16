Highlights Everton signed Jack Harrison on a loan deal to bolster their options on the wing, taking advantage of a clause in his contract after Leeds' relegation.

Everton winger Jack Harrison is yet to feature after arriving at Goodison Park with an injury, and journalist Paul Brown has given his verdict to GIVEMESPORT on whether he's likely to come in as a starter.

The Toffees needed additional players out wide and Harrison's versatility could make him a useful option.

Everton news - Jack Harrison

Harrison signed for Everton on a season-long loan during the summer transfer window from Leeds. The Merseyside club took advantage of a clause in Harrison's contract, which allowed him and many other Leeds players to depart on a temporary deal after suffering relegation to the Championship.

Harrison reportedly had a £16m release clause also in his contract, but due to financial issues at Goodison Park, the club spent very little in the summer window. The 26-year-old could have some competition for places out wide at Everton, as long as everyone stays fit. Dwight McNeil, Arnaut Danjuma, and Harrison will likely be battling it out for a place in Sean Dyche's XI.

Everton Wingers - Career League Stats Arnaut Danjuma Dwight McNeil Jack Harrison Goals Per 90 0.43 0.09 0.21 Assists Per 90 0.24 0.13 0.17 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 2.00 2.08 1.61 Tackles In Attacking Third Per 90 0.11 0.28 0.42 Crosses Per 90 1.32 6.67 4.72 All statistics via FBref

James Garner and Lewis Dobbin have both been given opportunities out wide due to injuries to all three of Danjuma, McNeil, and Harrison so far this campaign. Harrison's versatility could give him an excellent chance of becoming a regular starter for Dyche.

As per Transfermarkt, the former Manchester City winger has played 139 times on the left and 94 times on the right-hand side of attack. Speaking on Harrison when he arrived at the club, Dyche went into detail on what he could bring to the club...

“We’re pleased to have strengthened our forward options with the signing of Jack. He is a proven Premier League performer who provides a goal threat and assists, is technically very good, and works hard for the team. We are looking forward to working with him once he has recovered from his minor injury and for him to show his qualities with Everton.”

Considering the amount of money Everton have spent on failed signings over the last 10 years, picking up Harrison on loan is a smart bit of business.

He should make a big impact - Paul Brown

Harrison was recently pictured in training with the Toffees ahead of their fixture against Arsenal at the weekend. His return will be a welcome boost for Dyche after such a disappointing start to the campaign.

Brown has suggested that Everton aren't blessed with options in attack, so Harrison could quickly become one of their first-choice options. The journalist adds that he could make a big impact when he's given a chance to express himself in Dyche's XI. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said...

"Everton are not blessed with a huge amount of options really on the right wing at the moment and it wouldn't surprise me if he becomes their first option there, just out of necessity. I think he adds pace, drive, a little bit more attacking threat on either side. And I think he should make a big impact when he's ready. Hopefully the injury doesn't hold him back and they're patient enough to bring him in at a time when he's 100% ready and he doesn't suffer any setbacks. But I think he could make an impact this season."

Is Harrison a guaranteed starter when fit for Everton?

Harrison is yet to feature for Everton due to injury, so it's difficult to tell. However, his ability to play on the right-hand side could give him an advantage over Danjuma and McNeil. Throughout their careers, Harrison has played on the right more than double the amount of times McNeil and Danjuma have combined.

After Alex Iwobi and Demarai Gray were offloaded, Dyche has limited options to choose from, meaning Harrison may have picked a good club to join if he wanted regular minutes.