Everton target Jack Harrison would 'fit the bill' at Goodison Park, journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 26-year-old could be looking to leave Elland Road after they suffered relegation to the Championship.

Everton transfer news - Jack Harrison

Harrison has been linked with a move away from Leeds, with a £16m relegation release clause reportedly in his contract.

That's according to FootballTransfers, who also claim that the Toffees are in talks to sign the Leeds United winger alongside young forward Wilfried Gnonto.

Last summer, Leeds rejected a £34m bid from Newcastle United for Harrison, according to Foot Mercato, which they could now regret after being relegated from the Premier League.

Harrison was praised for his 'magnificent' role in a goal by his teammate Rodrigo earlier in the season against Chelsea, by former Leeds striker Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the early noises suggest that Harrison could be on his way out the door at Elland Road.

The former Manchester City winger won't want to be plying his trade in England's second tier next season, and Everton could offer him a route back to the Premier League right away.

What has Brown said about Harrison?

Brown has suggested that Harrison is certainly a player that Everton should be targeting, more so than Gnonto.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Jack Harrison fits the bill. Everton desperately need some creativity and pace in wider areas. They really struggled to create much for whoever played as striker this season.

"I think Harrison of the two jumps out as someone who can do that kind of thing. It would be smart to target players like that I think, in the market. It's probably the one area of the pitch that they most need bodies in."

Would Harrison be a smart signing for Everton?

In the 2022/2023 campaign, Harrison scored five goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League, according to FBref.

Only Tyler Adams averaged a higher WhoScored rating than Harrison last season in the Leeds squad.

Harrison also averaged 1.5 key passes, 1.3 crosses, 1.1 tackles, and 1.3 dribbles per game.

Harrison's work rate and production in front of goal would be ideal for Sean Dyche, who not only needs players who are going to press and work hard, but he also needs to add goals to his Everton side after being involved in another relegation battle.