Leeds United winger Jack Harrison has the potential to leave Elland Road this summer, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With the Yorkshire club now relegated from the Premier League, key players may be looking to leave.

Leeds United news - Jack Harrison

Harrison, who is earning £50k-a-week, has been heavily linked with a move away from Leeds ahead of the summer transfer window.

TalkSPORT have recently claimed that West Ham United and Aston Villa are among the clubs looking to secure the signature of Harrison.

After West Ham won the Europa Conference League and Aston Villa qualified for the same competition, both sides will be competing in Europe next campaign, which could make them attractive prospects for Harrison.

It's also understood that Harrison has a relegation release clause in his contract, meaning interested parties may have an excellent chance of prising him away from Elland Road.

Speaking on Harrison last year, journalist Henry Winter claimed that the 26-year-old is now 'shining' in England's top flight.

After playing in the Premier League for the last few years, there's a good chance that Harrison will be looking to return before the season gets underway in August.

Journalist Jones has claimed that this is going to be a huge summer for Harrison with the summer transfer window opening.

What has Jones said about Harrison?

Jones has suggested that Harrison has the potential to leave the club in the next few months.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "It's going to be a big summer for Harrison to consider whether he does want to stay. He's obviously got the potential to get out.

"The early noises have been that he would probably do that, so it will be interesting to see if the manager can change that."

How has Harrison performed for Leeds?

In the 2022/2023 campaign, Harrison scored five goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League, as per FBref.

Harrison averaged 1.5 key passes, 1.1 tackles, and 3.6 total duels won per game, whilst also creating nine big chances, according to Sofascore.

Overall, during his time at Leeds, Harrison hit the back of the net 34 times whilst also contributing 32 assists, as per Transfermarkt.

It's no surprise, considering the impact he's made at Elland Road, that Harrison may be looking for a move back to the top division in England.

It'll be a huge loss for Leeds, but it's a major consequence of being relegated to the Championship.