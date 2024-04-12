Highlights Jack Kingdon, 18, has been promoted to Man Utd's first-team training due to a defensive injury crisis.

Young talent Will Kambwala fast-tracked into senior action recently, and Kingdon could be the next to burst onto the scene.

Kingdon may feature against Bournemouth, having made 21 appearances for the academy this season.

Manchester United are facing a bit of an injury crisis in defence at the moment, with Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and Jonny Evans all on the treatment table. As a result, Manchester Evening News have reported that 18-year-old Jack Kingdon has been promoted to first-team training ahead of their clash with Bournemouth this weekend.

Young talent Willy Kambwala has been fast-tracked into senior action over the last few months due to the injuries that Erik ten Hag has within his squad. His performance against Liverpool of late caught the eye of many in the footballing world, and Kingdon could be the next to burst onto the scene from the academy.

Jack Kingdon Promoted to Man Utd First-Team

He could feature against Bournemouth

According to Manchester Evening News, Kingdon will train with the senior squad on Friday ahead of their Premier League fixture against Bournemouth on Saturday night. The 18-year-old has made 21 appearances for the academy this season, but there's now a chance that he is plunged into first-team action due to the injury issues the Red Devils have at the back.

This campaign, Man Utd's academy has earned plenty of plaudits, with the likes of Kambwala, Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho, and Marcus Rashford all making an impact on the first-team after previously spending time with the youth setup before making their first-team debuts.

With a crucial Premier League clash against Bournemouth coming on Saturday, as the Red Devils cling onto their European qualification hopes, it would be a tough ask to expect Kingdon to come in and start for the Manchester outfit, but even being involved with the senior squad in training will hopefully do wonders for his development.

Kingdon is clearly highly regarded within the academy, and after an FA Youth Cup victory back in December, some of his teammates heaped praise on the young defender. Shea Lacey left a comment on his Instagram saying 'some performance', while Tyler Fletcher added 'what a player'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jack Kingdon has made 14 appearances in the U18 Premier League this season, scoring two goals.

Shea Lacey Also With Man Utd First Team

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt