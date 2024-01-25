Highlights Bruce Brown is a highly sought-after player on the NBA trade market, drawing interest from playoff contenders.

Brown's versatility and ability to impact both ends of the floor make him a valuable addition to any roster.

Brown has proven himself as a reliable and impactful player in the playoffs, elevating his game when it matters most.

Bruce Brown is one of the most sought-after players on the NBA trade market. The 27-year-old guard is drawing interest from multiple playoff contenders, including the Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks, and Denver Nuggets. The Toronto Raptors have also made it clear that they’re expecting a hefty return in exchange for Brown.

Toronto struck gold when Brown was attached in the trade that sent Pascal Siakam to the Indiana Pacers. According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, Toronto "won't have a problem" getting what they want for Brown.

“Toronto won’t have any problem getting what they want in return. Bruce Brown is that hot of a trade candidate."

But why is he such a hot commodity? At first glance, the stats can seem underwhelming. Despite making $22 million this year, he’s only averaging 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists per game. However, there's more than meets the eye with Brown. His impact goes beyond box score statistics.

Swiss Army Knife on both ends

Brown can be effective on offense and defense

One of Brown’s best qualities is his versatility. He excels at so many roles. He can handle the ball, drive to the basket, hit open threes, and play good defense.

This jack-of-all-trades nature allows him to seamlessly fit into so many systems and makes him an ideal candidate to plug into an offense. Teams don’t have to worry about adjusting to Brown, Brown will adjust to them.

In the 2021 NBA season, Brown was a low-usage player who complimented the Brooklyn Nets’ big three of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and James Harden. He didn’t get many touches playing alongside multiple offensive stars but was effective at utilizing the space that they would create.

He utilized his speed to attack the rim and would score primarily off of cuts or quick dives to the basket. He ranked 24th in the league in cut possessions that season.

Brown also provided a unique role to that Nets team, almost acting as a small-ball five on occasion despite standing only at 6'4. He was an extremely capable roll man for the team in their pick-and-roll sets, and averaged more possessions as a roll man than anyone in the league his size. This versatile nature allowed him to provide value, even with limited usage.

When he joined the Denver Nuggets for the 2022-2023 NBA season, his role changed. He was still screening, cutting, and making hasty decisions off the catch, but now he also had a chance to demonstrate his on-ball capabilities as well. He averaged a career-high number of touches as a Nugget and played a major role as both a scoring and facilitating threat off the bench. He was so effective in this role that he would occasionally close out games over the Nuggets' starting forward Michael Porter Jr.

His improvement as a shot-creator gave the Nuggets another scoring threat for their offense. In game four of the NBA finals, he was given the opportunity to act as the primary ballhandler on multiple occasions, even with Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray on the court. There, he demonstrated his ability to take advantage of mismatches on defense and utilize his speed to attack the rim.

Bruce Brown Stats by Season PPG FGA APG Touches per game 2020-2021 8.8 6.5 1.6 30.6 2021-2022 9.0 7.0 2.1 37.3 2022-2023 11.5 9.3 3.4 51.6 2023-2024 11.9 9.4 2.9 44.6

Brown's impact goes beyond the offensive end. He's a good defender, too. He's capable of guarding the point of attack, but where he really shines is his defense off the ball. He's extremely potent at threatening the passing lanes and is great at helping from the weak side.

His speed, length, athleticism, and constant activity have made him such a good disruptor on the defensive end. Last season, he averaged 2.1 deflections per game. His ability to impact both ends of the floor makes him a valuable addition to any roster.

Proven playoff performer with multiple teams

12.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, and 1.9 Assists off the bench in the 2023 NBA Playoffs

What separates Brown from a lot of the other role players in the league is that he's able to perform where it matters most, the postseason. In the playoffs, rotations shorten down to about seven or eight players. Because so few players are allocated so many minutes, it's imperative that they're always able to contribute while on the floor.

Bruce Brown Career Stats: Regular Season vs Playoffs Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal Percentage Regular Season 8.8 4.3 2.5 48.2 Playoffs 10.1 4.2 1.9 51.0

This is true with Brown, who tends to elevate his game during the playoffs. He averages more points on higher efficiency come playoff time. Even if his shot isn't falling, he's able to find other ways to impact the game.

In game four of the 2023 NBA finals, Brown put up 21 points off the bench on 72.7 percent shooting. The following game, he went 4-14 from the field. Despite his shooting struggles that game, he still found ways to be impactful, including hustling for a putback layup to put the Nuggets up by one point with only one minute and thirty seconds remaining.

Even prior to his tenure as a Nugget, he was just as impactful in the postseason. During the 2021 NBA playoffs, he was the only Nets player to score in the overtime of game seven against the Milwaukee Bucks and grabbed two offensive rebounds in the process. This reliability is something that just can't be taught. There are countless players in the league that see drops in performance come playoff time, and Brown isn't one of them.

His proven versatility as a two-way threat has established him as a top role player in the league. While Brown isn't particularly elite in any specific skill, he's proficient enough in a variety of them to provide value for any team. It's a jack of all trades, master of none-situation. His versatility allows him to seamlessly fit into any roster because he can just adapt to their needs. This makes him an ideal candidate for contenders because he's able to contribute to winning basketball without being confined to a specific role.