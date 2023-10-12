Highlights Jack Wilshere's promising football career was cut short due to injuries, but he is now considering a management role in senior football.

Wilshere has been gaining experience as the manager of Arsenal's under-18 squad and led them to the FA Youth Cup final.

The Colorado Rapids in MLS are considering offering Wilshere their vacant manager role, and the interview went well. A decision is yet to be made.

Jack Wilshere was once considered one of the brightest young talents in all of football. He emerged at Arsenal as a serious prospect, and it felt like it was only a matter of time before he became one of the very best midfielders in the Premier League, if not the entire world. Terrorising the likes of Barcelona at a young age had so many fans excited about what the future would bring for Wilshere.

Unfortunately, it wasn't to be and injuries destroyed his promising career. He couldn't stay healthy and all that potential slowly slipped away from him. It was a terrible turn of events for the star, and after spells at West Ham United, Bournemouth and Aarhus GF, he eventually retired from football at just 30 years old. Having his playing career cut short at such a young age was devastating, but it seems Wilshere might be returning to the senior game as a manager in the near future.

That's right, according to a recent report from The Athletic, the former Arsenal man could potentially be stepping into management at a senior level sometime soon, with one club actually considering him for their current vacancy. It would be his first time in the hot seat within senior football, but he does have a little experience.

What has Jack Wilshere been up to since retiring?

After his career was cut short and Wilshere retired at 30, you'd have been forgiven if you expected him to vanish from the football industry and leave it behind. After all, considering the hardships he's experienced throughout his playing days, who could have blamed him if he fell out of love with the sport and wanted nothing to do with it?

That didn't happen, though and shortly after hanging his boots up, the former midfielder was appointed the manager of Arsenal's under-18 squad. He's remained in the role for over a year now and has been earning his experience that way. It's refreshing to see him want to give back and help the younger talent within the club he once called his home.

He even led the side to the FA Youth Cup final in his first 12 months in charge, but they lost to West Ham United. Still, he's done a fine job with the young talent and as a result, has caught the eye of one MLS team who are considering offering him their vacant manager role.

Which club could Jack Wilshere potentially be heading to?

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, the Colorado Rapids are considering Wilshere for their vacant manager job right now and even asked Arsenal for permission to speak with him about the role. The journalist also revealed that the Englishman's interview with the club actually went really well. The MLS side is coincidentally also owned by Arsenal owner, Stan Kroenke, which may have played a part in their interest.

They're still in the process of making a decision, but there's a very strong chance that Wilshere could be offered the role and step into life as a manager at a senior level. The 31-year-old has spoken in the past about his interest in eventually entering management, so time will tell whether that dream is on the cards sooner rather than later.

Look at the table below to check out Wilshere's career stats.

Jack Wilshere's career stats Appearances Goals Assists Total 322 20 39

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt.