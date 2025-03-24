Jack Wilshere could have become one of England's best players and made it to Real Madrid or Barcelona if it weren't for constant injury issues, according to former Arsenal captain Cesc Fabregas.

The Stevenage-born playmaker looked set to follow in Fabregas' footsteps and become the Gunners' midfield maestro. Europe took notice of a flawless display against Barcelona in 2011, outperforming Catalan icons Xavi, Andres Iniesta and Sergio Busquets in the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League at the age of 19.

Yet, injuries stacked up for Wilshere once he hit his twenties, preventing him from fulfiling his potential. He left the Emirates for West Ham United in 2018 when his contract expired, looking to reignite his career with the Hammers. But there was more to the story regarding his decision to join Manuel Pellegrini's side.

Jack Wilshere Was Keen To Emulate 'Idol' Paolo Di Canio

He was a Hammers fan growing up