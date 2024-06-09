Highlights Jack Wilshere provided a magnificent assist for England's Ellen White during Soccer Aid 2024.

Wilshere fooled Chelsea legend Petr Cech as he feinted to shoot before dragging the ball past the goalkeeper.

Wilshere, still only 32, retired from football in 2022 after an injury-plagued career.

Jack Wilshere proved that class is permanent as he produced a sublime assist for England at Soccer Aid. The former Arsenal midfielder started for the hosts against a World XI that featured the likes of Chelsea legends Petr Cech amd Eden Hazard, and Juventus great Alessandro Del Piero.

England took the lead early on at Stamford Bridge through Joe Cole, before Hazard, back at the stadium he produced the best football of his career at, equalised for the World XI with a free-kick that David James could not keep out. Del Piero then put the World XI in front after being played in on goal by Usain Bolt.

Wilshere's Brilliant Soccer Aid Assist

Class is permanent

Wilshere then took matters into his own hands, driving towards goal before fooling Cech in the World XI goal with a brilliant bit of skill, rolling his foot over the ball before squaring a low cross for Ellen White to tap in from close range.

Wilshere, it might surprise many people to find out, is still only 32 years old but retired from football two years ago. The midfielder was tipped for a long and successful career when he broke through at Arsenal as a teenager but was plagued by injuries. Wilshere was joined in England's XI by another former Premier League star in Joe Cole.

Cole Backs England to Win Euros

England's tournament gets under way vs Serbia

Speaking ahead of the game, Cole talked up England's chances of winning the European Championship in Germany, which gets under way this week. “Listen, they were penalty kicks away from winning a tournament (Euro 2020),” Cole said.

“There’s been semi-finals, quarter-finals – the experience is there now. They have got young players in the squad, but they’re so experienced and so knowledgeable, as a team and as a group. You know, I think the time is now.

"The only difference going into this tournament is there’s a little bit more expectation on them and it’s how do they cope with that, but I think they’ve got the right manager for that. I think Gareth [Southgate] will manage the anxieties of the squad – of the team – and just keep them focused on the task in hand. I think Gareth is in the right place. Very, very good character in that situation. I think it actually sort of would benefit to have someone of his character there.”