It's official: the Jacksonville Jaguars are remaining in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville City Council has agreed to $1.4 billion renovations to EverBank Stadium, according to ESPN's Michael DiRocco. Pending 24 of 32 votes from the NFL owners, which is expected to pass in October, construction will be slated to begin following the end of the 2025 season.

With the update to EverBank Stadium, it allows the City of Jacksonville to bring new life to the city.

As for the Jaguars, it cements their home in Jacksonville, Florida, with a fresh look at their stadium. The main new addition to the stadium will include a roof over the stadium, providing a more sleek and comfortable experience for fans.

It's been an exciting last few weeks for the Jaguars organization. They were able to lock up their franchise quarterback in Trevor Lawrence, and now they're finalizing plans to renovate their stadium. There's a lot of money being shelled out by the organization to pay their quarterback and to contribute to their part of this renovation, but it gives the franchise an exciting next decade for fans.

Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan was grateful that the deal came to pass:

This day has been a long time coming. I am truly grateful for the partnership with the Jaguars throughout the negotiation process, and to the City Council for passing this historic deal. Together, we are turning renderings into reality for the betterment of Jacksonville.

EverBank Stadium was opened in 1995, during the Jaguars' inaugural season. There have been some minor renovations to the stadium with the Terrace Suite in preparation for Super Bowl 39 and the video boards that were added to the end zone.

For the stadium's 30th anniversary, it will receive a major renovation that hopefully puts it up on par with some of the league's other most technologically advanced stadiums.

What's Next for the Franchise?

With the Jaguars scheduled to play elsewhere in 2027, where will the team's temporary home be?

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

With this renovation, the Jaguars are scheduled to play elsewhere for the 2027 season.

It's probably a guarantee that they will play in London at some point that season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In fact, the Jags may play multiple games in London. Still, that leaves 6-7 home games that would need to be played in a temporary home.

The most realistic option for the Jaguars is Camping World Stadium, located in Orlando, Florida. It's an NFL-sized stadium that already hosts the Pro Bowl and several college bowl games, while only being two and a half hours away from Jacksonville.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Jaguars had a home record of just 4-5 in 2023. They are 12-14 in home games in the Trevor Lawrence era, and 1-0 at home in playoff games.

The players would be relatively close to home, along with remaining within a reasonable proximity for their season ticket holders to still attend games in 2027.

Camping World Stadium isn't the most luxurious stadium, but it makes sense geographically. This could allow the Jaguars to extend their reach among fans to the Orlando area, while capturing ticket sales from tourists in one of the United States' busiest cities.

Overall, today was a massive win for fans of the Jaguars, who have been subject to relocation rumors for the better part of the last decade.

Jags owner Shad Khan issued a statement on the stadium renovation deal, giving thanks to the city and the fans:

The belief and determination of Delores and Wayne Weaver to make the Jacksonville Jaguars a reality more than 30 years ago was reaffirmed today by the leadership of Mayor Donna Deegan, her team and the Jacksonville City Council. The message then, and now, should be clear. Never doubt Jacksonville!

