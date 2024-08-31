Key Takeaways Jags expectations are high with arguably their most talented team ever, focusing on winning now.

The Jaguars lost some pieces this offseason and may still have some big holes on the roster.

History shows the Jags have been able to contend on occasion, but have lacked consistency.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are attempting to bounce back after a late-season collapse in 2023 cost them the AFC South and a playoff spot.

Having one of the NFL 's most talented young quarterback in Trevor Lawrence , and a head coach with a Super Bowl ring, expectations are high in Duval, and the team's owner Shad Khan made that clear with some recent comments to Grant Gordon of the NFL Network:

Make no mistake, this is the best team assembled by the Jacksonville Jaguars, ever. Best players, best coaches. But most importantly, let's prove it by winning now.

Khan doubled down on his statement on what the expectations are for this season.

And let me just repeat, winning now is the expectation.

The Jags certainly have made it feel like they're ready to contend, as they've gotten more aggressive in recent offseasons, but is this a Jags team that's really ready to contend for a Super Bowl?

How Good Are The 2024 Jacksonville Jaguars?

Some key additions were made, but the Jags feel a rung below 'Super Bowl contenders'?

Khan's comments are ultimately going to put the spotlight on Doug Pederson, who's entering his third year as the Jags' head coach. After finishing last season on a 1-6 slump, Pederson needs to bounce back in year three.

After all, it's not like Trevor Lawrence is going to bear the brunt of consequences if the Jags don't turn things around.

As far as the roster is concerned, is this version of the Jags better than last year's that nosedived out of a playoff spot?

Jaguars' Key Offseason Additions & Losses Additions Losses Arik Armstead (DT) Calvin Ridley (WR) Gabe Davis (WR) Zay Jones (WR) Mitch Morse (C) Jamal Agnew (WR)

It all boils down to whether Lawrence takes the next step as a franchise QB after signing a five-year, $275 million extension this offseason, but the Jags don't quite feel like they took the steps necessary to surpass the now surging Houston Texans in the AFC South.

Mike Jones of The Athletic listed the Jaguars among his losers of the NFL offseason, feeling the team didn't do enough to address the departure of Calvin Ridley, who signed with the division rival Tennessee Titans .

Locking up Trevor Lawrence for the long-term is a win. But losing Calvin Ridley to AFC South-rival Tennessee will hurt; Gabe Davis is a downgrade at wide receiver. Free-agent signings of Arik Armstead on defense and Mitch Morse on offense strengthens the trenches. But after getting leap-frogged last season by a rising Texans team, the Jaguars still look like a second-place AFC South squad.

The AFC is a loaded conference at QB talent, and while Lawrence is as talented as any, he hasn't shown the consistency that we've seen out of the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen or Joe Burrow.

The Jaguars Have Fielded Better Rosters Before

Jacksonville has made it to three AFC Championship games in their history.

The Jaguars have yet to reach a Super Bowl in their near 30-year history, but they've certainly gotten close.

They reached the AFC Championship in just their second season (1996), and finished a league-best 14-2 in the 1999 season. Their most recent appearance in the conference title game saw them blow a 10-point 4th-quarter lead to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots .

Jacksonville Jaguars' Most Successful NFL Seasons Year Regular Season Record AFC Championship Game 1996-97 9-7 Lost 20-6 to New England 1999-00 14-2 Lost 33-14 to Tennessee 2017-18 10-6 Lost 24-20 to New England

The Jags have fielded some very deep and talented rosters in their 30-year history, but they have yet to show they can consistently contend.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Jaguars have only had a winning season in three of the last 15 years.

Going back to those teams that were able to go on deep playoff runs, the Jags were usually built around a strong running game and a solid defense. While Marc Brunell certainly had some amazing years in the late 90s, he was never considered an 'elite QB'.

And of course, no one would mistake Blake Bortles for a QB worthy of building a franchise around. However, 2017 was built around 'Sacksonville', as the Jags had a plethora of pass rushers capable of wreaking havoc, including Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue and Myles Jack. Not to mention their duo of Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye in the secondary.

Coming back to the 2024 Jaguars, unfortunately, this still feels like a middling team, that will likely contend in the AFC South, but unlikely to go on a deep playoff run.

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference, unless stated otherwise.