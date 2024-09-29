Key Takeaways Travis Etienne Jr. has struggled to meet previous fantasy football expectations, but trading him now may result in low return value.

With the potential for a heavier reliance on the run game and improvement from Trevor Lawrence, Etienne's production could increase.

Brian Thomas Jr. has shown promise in his first three NFL games, with opportunities for increased production if given more targets, making him a player worth holding onto.

It’s been a disastrous start to the season for the Jacksonville Jaguars , and it got even worse this past Monday night. Their performance against the Bills resulted in an embarrassing 47-10 loss that saw minimal production from any of their key stars in terms of NFL Fantasy Football production. Two of their weapons in particular, Travis Etienne Jr. . and Brian Thomas Jr. , have suffered seemingly the biggest hit in their projections based on the Jaguars' early ineptitude.

Travis Etienne Jr.

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Etienne Jr. was among the league’s most productive running backs in 2023, finishing with the third most points at the position in standard leagues. He averaged 16.6 points a game, a number he has yet to reach in the first three games this season. After another lackluster sub-15-point showing last night, it would be hard to blame someone who drafted Etienne early if they were getting antsy. And that’s understandable as Etienne had an average draft position (ADP) between 17 and 22.

The question is, is it time to panic and potentially seek to trade Etienne? Right now, the answer is no. Mainly because if you were to trade him after this week, you would likely be sacrificing an enormous amount of potential return value based on his slow start.

If you’re really hellbent on getting rid of him, it would probably be wiser to hold out for a few weeks in hopes of a 20+ point performance that could drive his value close to where it originally was. Also, with Trevor Lawrence playing like a Birmingham Stallion, it’s hard not to imagine a heavier reliance on the run game from the Jaguars moving forward.

Etienne’s production feels like it will almost certainly pick up to some degree eventually. Whether he can get close to the production he had last season is another question. That’s probably a pipe dream now, but he’s still a better option than whatever you could get in return at this moment. Unless you’re a GM who can work a little fleecing magic.

Brian Thomas Jr.

© Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

Thomas Jr., a rookie out of LSU, was slated by some as a dark horse choice to be the top fantasy football wide receiver in the 2024 draft class. That obviously hasn’t worked out that way thus far, but Thomas Jr. hasn’t been a complete ghost either. He had a productive NFL debut in which he caught all 4 targets for 14.7 points in full PPR leagues, but he’s caught just 7 of 13 targets since then.

He was targeted nine times last week, reeling in five catches for 48 yards, but this only garnered 9.8 points in full PPR leagues. Given that this is his first season, there's a good chance that Thomas Jr. can grow into a more reliable role for Lawrence, especially when you consider how much the Jaguars' QB has struggled through three weeks.

It’s hard to advocate trading or dropping a receiver who has made his presence known on the scoresheet in his first three games, especially given the surrounding circumstances. Similar to Etienne, if you are simply just out on the Jaguars by all means (which is fair), it would still probably be wise to hold on to Thomas Jr. for a few weeks in anticipation of a breakout week.

It’s actually not hard to believe BTJ’s breakout is coming, either. If his target number is closer to the nine he got on Monday night compared to the four he got the first two weeks, it’s a pretty good bet that he’ll see an increase in production. He’s only scored one touchdown this season, as well, and that was in his debut. If he had been able to add one to that 94-yard performance in Week 2, then his value would likely already be among the top 20 receivers in the league.

Long story short, it would be wise to hold both for the time being. I can understand wanting to rid yourself of the burden after last night’s walloping, but that feels like a rash decision that could result in a pretty tangible loss of value.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise stated.