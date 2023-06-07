The Jacksonville Jaguars have posted pictures of what their new stadium is set to look like, and fans have been left blown away by them.

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been the butt of jokes for quite some time over suggestions that they might be moving to London, something that probably wasn’t helped by the news that this year they are going to be spending two games in the capital this year as part of the NFL London Games, ‘at home’ to the Atlanta Falcons and then ‘away’ to the Buffalo Bills.

However, when you consider that they are set to go through some renovation work at their home stadium of TIAA Bank Field, it does make you think that their long-term home will still be in Florida, after all why would you spend all this money just to then up sticks at some point soon.

The renovations are set to be so extensive that speaking on 1010XL Radio in Jacksonville (quoted by The Athletic), Mayor Lenny Curry claimed that the Jaguars might be forced to relocate as they won’t be able to play there whilst the construction crews are hard at work.

And now we know exactly what the Jaguars are hoping to play in once the work is completed.

Jacksonville Jaguars looking at getting an impressive new lair

In renderings posted by the team today, the team were able to show exactly what the new stadium and surrounding area are going to look like when the work is finished and the team are allowed to move back in.

Video: Jacksonville Jaguars release video of their new stadium plans:

The video certainly caught the attention of a number of people on social media, who were very excited to see the footage flash across their timelines and they were very eager to share their thoughts on the project:

It certainly is impressive, and whilst designs can obviously change over time as circumstances change and various other factors creep in, if the final product is even half as good as what they are showing here, then the fans of the Jaguars are likely going to be very happy with their new home.

Now let’s just hope they put in as much effort on the field as they have done off it because whilst a great stadium is nice to have, it won’t feel the same if the team playing there aren’t all that good.