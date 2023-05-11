The Jacksonville Jaguars could be made homeless for a couple of years during renovations to their stadium, and a lot of fans online have an idea where they might be going.

Stadiums around the NFL are gathering a lot of attention over the past few years. The Washington Commanders have found themselves circled with reports of a possible move to a new venue in the near future, construction has already begun for a new stadium for the Buffalo Bills and a number of teams including the Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals have all seen their stadiums go through name changes.

And now the latest to join the show are the Jacksonville Jaguars. Having been an expansion team in the mid 1990s, the Jaguars have only played at one venue, that being TIAA Bank Field, although it has gone through many name changes over the years, and it has had some work done to it, most notably the video boards at either end of the field as well as the infamous swimming pools.

However, the stadium is set to undergo a fresh set of renovations in the future, and according to city Mayor Lenny Curry, these could be substantial enough to force the team to take some drastic action.

Jacksonville Jaguars set to find a new habitat?

Speaking on 1010XL Radio in Jacksonville (quoted by The Athletic), the Mayor claimed that the extent of the renovations would mean that the Jaguars would have to play elsewhere whilst the renovations are taking place:

Best-case scenario, I expect that the renovation will take two years, two seasons. And the team will have to play somewhere else. The goal would be to play somewhere in Jacksonville. Those discussions are happening. But two years is the goal.

The report later goes on to point out that the city of Jacksonville doesn’t have any other stadiums that would come close to NFL capacity, stating "There are no venues even as large as Dignity Health Sports Park, the 27,000-seat stadium the Chargers played in following their move to Los Angeles. The University of North Florida, which does not sponsor football, has Hodges Stadium with a capacity of 9,400."

Looking at their home away from home

Which led to people on social media wondering where they might end up playing for those two years if they can’t play in their home city, and there were a lot of people who came up with the same answer:

Now as much as we’d like to have the Jaguars here for two years, it just wouldn’t be possible with the logistics and scheduling that would need to be involved to get it done.