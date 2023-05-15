The Jacksonville Jaguars might not need to look very far for them to find a new place to play following reports about their stadium last week.

The Jacksonville Jaguars find themselves in the midst of relocation talk once again. Often the subject of jokes about a move to London given their regular trips over there, they could well be forced to move out of TIAA Bank Field for the next few years given work that is going on with the stadium.

Speaking on 1010XL Radio in Jacksonville (quoted by The Athletic), Mayor Lenny Curry claimed that the Jaguars might be forced to relocate during the team’s renovation works by stating “Best-case scenario, I expect that the renovation will take two years, two seasons. And the team will have to play somewhere else. The goal would be to play somewhere in Jacksonville. Those discussions are happening. But two years is the goal.”

There are no real options for them in the city of Jacksonville, so the team will need to look further afield, and one city appears to be in the process of throwing their hat into the ring to house them for two years.

Jacksonville Jaguars not having to go too far for a new home field

Writing for the Orlando Sentinel, reporter Mike Bianchi relayed a conversation that he had recently conducted with Steve Hogan, the CEO of Florida Citrus Sports who run Camping World Stadium in Orlando, and spoke about how eager Hogan and some pretty prominent politicians are to try and get the Jaguars to come to town:

“I’ve been telling just about anybody who will listen to me that NFL regular-season football needs to be in Orlando,” Hogan told me on my radio show Friday. “If we can’t have our own team, then I think Orlando is the perfect market to help build your brand in. We’d love to have the Jags come down here and play.

“If they call, we’re going to be all over it,” Hogan added. “Our mayors [Orange County mayor Jerry Demings and Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer], myself and Florida Citrus Sports will move heaven and earth to make this happen. Our fans, their fans — this community will light up for NFL regular-season games. If the Jaguars want to move here for two years, we would crush it!”

Jacksonville Jaguars not short of options

Whilst the city of Jacksonville might not be able to support them, there certainly are a few stadiums close to Jacksonville that could host them:

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, Florida, 79,650 capacity, 166 miles away (home of Florida State University)

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville, Florida, 88,548 capacity, 88 miles away (home of The University of Florida)

FBC Mortgage Stadium, Orlando, Florida, 45,301 capacity, 142 miles away (home of The University of Central Florida)

Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Florida, 65,194 capacity 142 miles away

But if there is a city that is showing this level of enthusiasm of hosting them, then they certainly would be smart in taking them up on their offer, especially if the city sees it as a way of expanding the fanbase in a city that is also fighting for fans from the likes of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins.